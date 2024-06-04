Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen celebrates her queer identity in empowering Pride post

Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen is celebrating her queer identity and sapphic relationship in a Pride-themed social media announcement, and her LGBTQ+ fans are swooning.

The 32-year-old actress who plays Cressida Cowper in all three seasons of the Netflix period drama announced her queer relationship on Saturday, June 1, by captioning an Instagram post with the text: “In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!”

She shared the announcement alongside a rainbow emoji and a series of hashtags that said: #pride, #pridemonth, #loveislove, and #gaypride.

The post included several photos of LGBTQ+ imagery with a historic Pride photo and hands making a heart shape in front of a rainbow background, and a short video of Madsen smiling with rainbow rhinestones under her eyes.

The comment section was immediately flooded with lovely, supportive messages from her fans and co-stars, including Nicola Coughlan who posted a series of heart emojis.

On Monday, Madsen thanked fans for all their “beautiful messages” in another comment.

While her queer identity was news to many fans who are celebrating her ‘coming out’ post, Madsen has previously openly celebrated her bisexuality.

Last year, Madsen shared a similar Pride post, which was captioned: “Bi the way… Happy Pride Month” and included bisexuality graphics that said: “bi af” and “bisexuals are not confused”.

In the latest season of Bridgerton, Madsen’s character is becoming close with fan favourite Eloise, and several fans are hoping for a queer storyline between the two.

Her recent post has generated even more excitement about this potential love story.

While the romance between Brimsley and Reynolds caught the attention of queer fans in Season 2, so far, all of the main screen love stories have been between heterosexual couples.

In April, Bridgerton writer Jess Brownell revealed that writing queer love stories in Bridgerton is a priority for her, and she told PRIDE the series is actively exploring a future queer storyline.

Brownell said: “I want to see more queer joy on my screens, and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role.”

She added: “This is a show about love in its many forms and I think that it’s only right for us to foreground queer love and to tell queer stories.”

The first four episodes of Bridgerton’s Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix, and Part Two will premiere on Thursday, June 13.