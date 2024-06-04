Roscommon to host first-ever Pride festival jam-packed with dazzling LGBTQ+ events

Roscommon’s first-ever Pride festival is taking place on August 23-25 and the whole volunteer team is gearing up for three days of dancing, comedy, drag performances and family-friendly events!

The Pride weekend will kick off with a youth-focused event on Friday, August 23, which will include a panel discussion and voguing workshop followed by a dazzling LGBTQ+ youth group fundraiser.

On Saturday, August 24, all LGBTQ+ community members and allies are invited to a ‘Brunch and Learn’ event in The Quad followed by Roscommon’s first-ever Pride Parade!

Everyone is welcome to join Roscommon’s Pride march at 2pm on Saturday and culminate at the Square where vendors and performers will offer a fabulous day out for the whole family.

In addition to the parade, Saturday evening will offer some fabulous over 18s entertainment at The Coachmans with incredible performances by drag kings and queens, cabaret acts, and amazing guests.

On the morning of Sunday, August 25, everyone is invited to start the day with a fun and social Pride Colour Run. Later on Sunday, attendees are welcome to join the local film club for an LGBTQ+ film screening in Boyle followed by a community social.

While Roscommon was famously the only county to vote ‘No’ for marriage equality with a 51.4% majority in 2015, support for the local LGBTQ+ community has gained traction in recent years.

In 2022, Roscommon installed a rainbow crossing as part of an initiative to tackle anti-LGBTQ+ bullying, and the county has been eager to organise a large-scale Pride event for years.

All of the volunteers and event organisers are working to create an impactful community event.

Roscommon Pride volunteer Seán Bray said: “Rural and volunteer-led Prides are the ones that make a real difference for members of the LGBTQIA+ community across Ireland. They inspire people to connect, foster community, and celebrate. I’m so excited and grateful to see one happening in Roscommon this summer.”

Organiser Felicia Loughrey said she is “excited to be involved in such a necessary yet fun event, showing the LGBTQ+ community that they are welcome here in Roscommon!”

She added that the South Roscommon Family Resource Centre hopes to build relationships with LGBTQ+ community members so they know the Family Resource Centre is available for chats and support.

Lorraine Doyle said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m excited that Roscommon will be celebrating its first Pride! Here’s to a very special weekend.”

Roscommon Pride is made possible thanks to the local community organisations and volunteers who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to launch this wonderful event.

In addition to this first annual summer Pride event, the team is hoping to create year-round connections for local LGBTQ+ community members. More education, art and storytelling events will be announced in the coming days so be sure to follow the Roscommon Pride social media channels to stay up to date!