Brigit 2022: Dublin City Celebrating Women launches February 1

With St Brigid’s Day upcoming, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, has announced a brand new celebration of the achievements and contributions of women in Ireland throughout time with the the launching of Brigit 2022: Dublin City Celebrating Women on February 1.

Audiences can expect inspiring films, compelling tours, rousing debates, insightful interviews and a stunning performance of songs and stories with some of Ireland’s most mesmerising performers.

As the organisers describe, “Drawing inspiration from the Celtic goddess Brigit, associated with creativity and wisdom, and the traditional Gaelic festival of Imbolc, this exciting new programme of events is a city-wide opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Irish women through the ages, highlight their stories, promote their immense contribution to our society and welcome the beginning of Spring.”

So what have you got to look forward to? Here’s a roundup of some of the events:

Spring Rise Brigit 2022

A night of music, song and story featuring some of Ireland’s most mesmerising performers in the Round Room of the Mansion House, including Imelda May, Felispeaks, Sibéal ​​Ní Chasaide and Tolü Makay.

Discover the City – Projections and Walking Tours

Throughout the city, iconic buildings will be lit up with imagery of exceptional women. The #Herstory light show will feature work from NCAD and Colaiste Dhulaigh students, Brigit, Goddess of Fire will adorn the Mansion House, while The Spark will be projected onto the walls of the Hugh Lane Gallery.

Catch some incredible walking tours, including Experience Glasnevin’s tour which will focus on women buried there who have played pivotal roles in the social, cultural, and political life of the country, while the Amazing Women of Irish History tour and The Dublin Street Art Tour of Female Artists are essential experiences.

Look and Learn – Screenings, Exhibitions and Workshops

Make sure to attend New Beginnings at The LAB Gallery, which will feature the creativity of emerging female artists, or 50 First Skates at Capital Dock which will teach attendees the basics of skating, while The Lighthouse Cinema will host a screening of Anne Devlin.

We Were There, We Are Here: Women in Politics

An unmissable panel discussion on the lack of acknowledgement of women during the fight for independence, how women’s participation in politics has evolved and the barriers to women’s political participation today. With guests including Haley Brabazon, Ivana Bacik TD and Dr Mary McAulliffe.

Listen In – Talks and Podcasts

Fans of talks can enjoy a wide range of choices, including Granny-Powered Storytelling where Dublin Book Grannies will read a bedtime story for children everywhere, the panel discussion Inspiring Women in STEM with Professor Linda Doyle and journalist Clodagh Finn amplifying the amazing achievements of women through the ages.

The podcast series Where You Lead will feature remarkable women in conversation with those who inspire them, while music fans can’t afford to miss the free webinar 100 years of Women in Irish Traditional Music with renowned musician Niamh Ní Charra.

For more information check out the Brigit 2022 website here.