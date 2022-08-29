Britney Spears reveals harrowing details about conservatorship in since deleted audio message

On Sunday, August 28, pop icon Britney Spears uploaded a 22-minute-long audio message to social media, that has now been deleted, filled with harrowing details about her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears entered a conservatorship shortly after a very public breakdown in 2007. Her father, Jamie Spears, took control of her finances and her estate up until November 2021, when a Los Angeles judge dissolved the conservatorship after months of media coverage and controversy.

If you do ONE thing today, you must listen to Britney Spears’ 20 minute voice memo. Because you will feel her giving everyone (except her sick abusive family) the biggest hug in the entire world 🥺😭 — Josh Helfgott (@JoshHelfgott) August 29, 2022

Britney Spears emotionally opened the audio piece, saying: “I woke up this morning and I realised there’s a lot going on in my head that I haven’t shared with anyone.”

The singer detailed the horror of the conservatorship which involved being forced to work and tour, and being barred from seeing her friends and driving her car. “You also have to understand, it was, like, 15 years of touring and doing shows. And I’m 30 years old, living under my dad’s rules.”

She recalled in 2008, being forced into a hospital through a premeditated plan by her family in order to take control of her assets.

“I remember my mom was sitting on the couch, and she said, ‘We heard people are coming here today to talk to you. We should probably go to a hotel or something.’ … Four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house, video-taping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney. I know now it was all premeditated.”

I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other think … to honor myself … and value myself is the only way to something we all seek … Self love … value of self ✨, and passing that on to every person I encounter !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 29, 2022

She also claims that her phone was tapped and that she felt unsafe asking for help from anyone.

“They made me feel like nothing, and I went along with it, it was demoralising.”

Since reclaiming her freedom, Britney has married her partner Sam Asghari and also released new music with fellow icon, Elton John. The song has been met with critical acclaim and has become an instant hit.