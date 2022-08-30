Queer Dublin hotspot Capel Street named one of the coolest streets in the world

Capel Street, a favourite of the queer community in Dublin city centre, has been named one of the coolest streets in the world by global travel magazine Time Out. It was ranked 22nd in a survey of over 20,000 globe trotters who praised its “whirl of culture”.

Arriving on Capel street from the north side, you’ll soon encounter the LGBTQ+ community space Outhouse, where lots of groups and organisations started out. You can grab a coffee or eat lunch at their cosy LGBTQ+ café while spending some quality time with some nice queer folks.

As you walk further down, it becomes clear how Capel Street does not disappoint at night either when you come face to face with the iconic Pantibar, a beloved LGBTQ+ hub and home to the famous queen of Ireland and national treasure, Ms Panti Bliss.

And if what you’re into is spending a night among a queer crowd without having to give up a more authentic Irish pub experience, Nealons is waiting for you just across the road.

If you’ve ever wondered where the cool kids go when they’re in Dublin, the answer is Capel Street! Named one of the coolest streets in the world right now by @timeout you should definitely stop by! https://t.co/uNLXVm0AWk pic.twitter.com/nXC2ulg7Sr — Discover Ireland (@DiscoverIreland) August 29, 2022

You’d think this would be sufficient in making Capel Street one of the coolest streets in the world, but according to Time Out, there are even more reasons. “It might be tough to spot Dublin’s coolest street right off the bat, but spend a bit of time here and you’ll discover that the buzz on Capel Street is like no other in the city,” says their review.

The variety of food you can find in Capel Street is among the listed reasons for its position in the list, as well as all the diverse small independent businesses that have taken over the street.

“You won’t find the glamorous shops of Grafton Street or the tourist-trap pubs of Temple Bar here. Instead you’ll find a whirl of culture and some of the best food in Dublin, usually without any frills: locals know they’re good, so there’s no need for fuss,” they wrote.

Cute to see Capel St named as one of the world’s coolest streets (#22) and obviously I agree wholeheartedly https://t.co/Oz7RuuCDIi — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) August 29, 2022

The fact that the street was recently turned into a safer space for pedestrians and cyclists, after Dublin City Council approved plans to pedestrianise it earlier this year, is the cherry on top of the cake to make it the ideal spot to hang out with friends.

“I am absolutely delighted that Capel St has made this list,” said Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy at hearing the news. “I used to cycle up this street to meetings in City Hall and I’d have to dodge the cars. It’s heaven now, night and day. I know we still have work to do to make it feel truly like the special place I’m sure it will become, but we’ve made a start and today’s announcement is further proof that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Panti herself welcomed the news on Twitter, writing: “Cute to see Capel St named as one of the world’s coolest streets (#22) and obviously I agree wholeheartedly”.