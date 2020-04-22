Carlow Pride responds to cancellation with new magazine celebrating rural LGBT+ community

Carlow Pride organisers have launched a new online magazine celebrating the stories of rural LGBT+ people in response to the Parade’s cancellation amid COVID-19 concerns.

During the ongoing pandemic, LGBT+ events across Ireland have been cancelled or postponed until September. However, organisers are coming up with new initiatives to keep people connected and informed in the spirit of Pride.

On Carlow Pride’s Facebook page, the organisers shared the cancellation of the Parade, “We setup Carlow Pride to enhance the lives of LGBT+ people, their families and friends across Carlow County. Our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of you.”

Following the announcement that this year’s Carlow Pride event has been cancelled, the organisers shared news about their new magazine, The Out Mag. They wrote, “Since the start of this pandemic, we knew it wouldn’t be business as usual in 2020. Our events celebrate LGBT+ people, and what better way to spend our time right now, celebrating local LGBT+.”

Titled ‘You Better Obair’, the cover of The Out Mag features Carlow based singer, Tadgh, who speaks about growing up in a rural setting, the beauty in queer music, and wearing ornate masks for a gig in Whelans. On Facebook, the artist wrote, “Look mom I’m on the cover! The Carlow Pride team has put so much work into this first edition of The Out Mag and I want to thank them for having me as their feature story.”

Pride organisers across Ireland are highlighting the immense community spirit behind these annual events. In light of events being pushed back until later on in the year, exciting initiatives, such as The Out Mag and Cork Pride holding a fundraiser for LGBT Ireland, are celebrating and uniting the queer community during this time of physical distancing.

If you would like to check out The Out Mag, you can follow this link.