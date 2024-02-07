Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara to join The Last of Us for Season 2

Actor Catherine O’Hara will join Season 2 of The Last of Us in an undisclosed supporting role, and fans are excitedly speculating about which character she could play.

A queer favourite after playing Moira Rose in hit show Schitt’s Creek, the star is also famous for her roles in films like Home Alone, Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, and Beetlejuice.

Before her casting in The Last of Us was officially confirmed, O’Hara was asked about the rumours during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She casually replied, suggesting that she may be involved in Season 2, and told host Andy Cohen, “My son’s a set dresser on the show.”

The hugely popular series is an adaptation based on the famous post-apocalyptic video game where survivors form close bonds while travelling across a zombie-infested America two decades after the destruction of modern civilisation.

"How do you know these things?" she responded before confirming that, "yeah," she is in talks. "My son's a set dresser on the show," O'Hara told host Andy Cohen.

The first season of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was one of the biggest shows of 2023, with an average of 32 million viewers per episode.

Season 1 closely follows the video game plot, with minor deviations that include further development of queer love stories where the audience gets a break from the dystopian world. The season ends with Ellie seeking justice after a violent event disrupted their peaceful settlement in a Jackson community.

Season 2 will also follow the plot of the video game very closely, while Dina, a new bisexual character who will be dating Ellie, reluctantly accompanies the latter on a quest for revenge. Many suspect that Catherine O’Hara will take on a role from the game, while others are wondering if she has been cast in a new, original role like Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen in Season 1.

While O’Hara was recently revealed as the newest star to join the show, other newly announced cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced as Dina. The love story between Merced’s character and the protagonist, Ellie, is predicted to be a large part of the upcoming season.

The first season of The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta, Canada in 2021 and 2022. Production for the next season is beginning in Canada later this month and is expected to stream in 2025.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait until 2024 to see O’Hara on the screen. She will also be starring in the 2024 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film coming out this year! In the film, she will revisit her character of Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s much-anticipated horror-comedy sequel to the 1988 film.