CBBC airs a heartwarming coming out scene in another groundbreaking LGBT+ storyline

British children’s television network CBBC have aired a heartfelt and informative coming out scene in the latest episode of Mystic.

Following on the heels of Canadian mockumentary The Next Step featuring a same-sex kiss between dancers Cleo and Jude, CBBC continues to showcase wonderful LGBT+ storylines. In a recent episode of New Zealand based show, Joshua Tam’s character Caleb Burford opens up about his sexuality.

Mystic follows lead character Issie Brown and her struggles of finding her place after moving to New Zealand. While stuck on a remote island with Caleb, the two characters share a touching moment when he comes out as gay.

In the scene, Caleb shares, “I’ve been thinking about what you said earlier, about trusting us and feeling like an outsider and stuff. I do feel like that sometimes. I’m weird too. I’m gay I think. No, I know I am.”

a character just came out as gay on mystic, a kids television series! @cbbc are paving the way for normalised LGBT representation on a kids channel 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f9wIEd1ai2 — joe (@ackIeybridges) August 4, 2020

Though Issie responds initially with shock and stumbles over her words, she calls for a redo and finally says, “Thank you for telling me. It must have been really hard. I know this is a big deal… like huge. But honestly Caleb, no-one will even care. Being gay is… it’s like one little piece of who you are – a good piece.”

CBBC are bringing LGBT+ storylines to the fore throughout their recent content. However, after airing a same-sex kiss, the network received 100 complaints, which BBC responded to with a moving statement.

In the response, BBC expressed, “This is an important part of our mission to make sure that every child feels like they belong, that they are safe, and that they can be who they want to be. We believe that the storyline, and the kiss, was handled with sensitivity and without sensationalism, following as it did the portrayal of Jude and Cleo’s developing relationship and I’m afraid we do not agree that it was inappropriate for the audience age – CBBC regularly portrays heterosexual young people dating, falling in love, and kissing, and it is an important way of showing children what respectful, kind and loving relationships look like.”