Queer superstar Chappell Roan performs in custom-made dress by Dublin designer

Break-out star Chappell Roan has been taking the pop world by storm, wearing her queerness loud and proud while doing so. The star’s latest performance at Kentuckiana Pride was no exception, as she wore an iconic Divine-inspired look featuring a dress custom-made by Dublin designer Oran Aurelio.

Divine was an American actor, singer and drag queen, known for appearing in John Waters’ films including Multiple Maniacs, Pink Flamingos and Hairspray.

Sharing behind-the-scenes and on-stage photos from her appearance at the festival in Louisville on Saturday, June 15, the pop singer wrote: “Filth is my politics! Filth is my life!” She thanked her team and Kentuckiana Pride for having her and added that her look was “inspired by Divine the most beautiful woman in the world, almost”.

thank you for having me @PrideInKY that was so special🌈 thank you to my team inspired by Divine the most beautiful woman in the world, almost <3 pic.twitter.com/M0Nhhgc6MU — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) June 16, 2024

Soon after Chappell Roan shared the images, Ireland’s own Oran Aurelio followed suit, revealing that he had in fact made the dress.

“This is an honest to goodness dream and I am so grateful,” the designer wrote.

On his Instagram story, Aurelio added: “such an honour to create a tribute to an icon, for an icon”.

Chappell Roan was the closing act of Kentuckiana Pride, which sold out for the first time in its history. With a cigarette in hand, she treated fans to hits from her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The 26-year-old has catapulted to stardom in recent months, following the success of songs like ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, ‘Casual’ and ‘Red Wine Supernova’, among others.

She was raised a so-called “God girl” in the small town of Ozarks in Missouri, where she attended church three times a week. When she began working in LA in 2020, she found queer freedom in West Hollywood’s LGBTQ+ bars.

As reported by the Guardian, she said: “I went to the gay club once and it was so impactful, like magic. It was the opposite of everything I was taught.”