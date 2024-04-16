Here are the viral queer moments from Coachella Weekend 1

Coachella kicked off last week, April 12, for its first weekend with a promising lineup for the queer community. Many LGBTQ+ artists like Renée Rapp and Chappell Roan took the stage at the annual Californian Music and Arts Festival for the first time, leaving the crowd gagged with their impressive, and very very queer sets.

Throughout the weekend, LGBTQ+ artists were at the centre of attention at Coachella, once again showing how they are at the heart of music culture. Here are some of the queerest moments of the festival!

Renée Rapp’s Coachella set is probably the most memorable queer moment from last weekend. Making her debut at the festival, the Mean Girls star did not hesitate to get the original The L World cast to introduce her on stage, which featured two giant pairs of scissors. Ilene Chaiken, Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenning, and Leisha Hailey welcomed the ‘Not My Fault’ singer before leaving the stage screaming “Let’s go, lesbians!”.

If bringing the whole cast was not enough for Rapp, she then invited Kesha to take the stage with her, introducing the singer with: “Ladies and gentlemen, this, I think, is the hottest person on the earth. Everybody put your f*ing hands together for Kesha.” The two hitmakers sang ‘Tik Tok’ together, changing the first lyrics from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning like Fuck P. Diddy,” in light of the recent sexual abuse allegations.

As the crowd was going wild with excitement, the queer icon had one more surprise in stock for Coachella. Before singing ‘Tummy Hurts’, Towa Bird was invited on stage to accompany her girlfriend on the guitar, leading the crowd to witness a kiss and a very sapphic performance of the song.

Reneé Rapp & Towa Bird perform “Tummy Hurts” at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/j2pyEAZssn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2024

As bisexual star Billie Eilish just announced her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft coming out May 17, she jumped on Coachella to share a sneak peek of her newest song. Hosting a Do LaBs party at the festival, Eilish played an unreleased song from her new album titled ‘Lunch’. The incredibly gay lyrics got her fans excited for her upcoming project.

“I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah she dances on my tongue,” she sang. “Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”

In addition to this special preview, the queer award-winning singer also joined Lana Del Rey on the Coachella stage to duet ‘Video Games’ and ‘Ocean Eyes’.

American hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert stole the show with their performance. The non-binary rapper showed off their voguing skills on stage, leaving fans speechless by their performance. On their unreleased song Yes, Lil Uzi Vert fired up the stage with moves from the ballroom scene, finishing on a high note with a death drop.

Midwest queer princess Chappell Roan took the festival’s crowd to the Pink Pony Club with her Coachella debut. The lesbian pop star showed up on stage wearing a t-shirt reading “Eat Me”, a harness alluding to a strap-on and her signature drag-inspired makeup. Her performance was nothing but Casual, as she drove the queers wild.

Continuing with the queer performances, singer-songwriter Victoria Monét blew Coachella away with her set. The bisexual Grammy winner gave a very queer, steamy choreography on the stage of Coachella. Monét’s dance routine did not stop her from interluding her songs with political statements, such as: “Stop the war. Stop the genocide.”

Last but not least, Tinashe also made her Coachella debut this year, a full-circle moment as she has been attending the festival since she was 16. To celebrate just that, the bisexual R&B singer gave a heated first-ever performance of her new single ‘Nasty’, noted as one of the queerest moments of the weekend.

All these amazing artists have turned the famous festival Coachella into a queer celebration to the delight of the LGBTQ+ community all over the world.