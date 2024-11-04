Chappell Roan makes SNL debut with new sultry sapphic country anthem

On November 2, Chappell Roan appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL), joining forces with host John Mulaney in an episode filled with humour and musical surprise. Fans were delighted when Roan, known for her bold musical style and charismatic stage presence, showcased her latest song, ‘The Giver’, captivating the audience with a fresh twist on country music.

Clad in a dazzling Western-inspired outfit complete with voluminous, Dolly Parton-esque hair, Roan radiated confidence from the moment she stepped into the spotlight. Her performance breathed life into the genre, bringing a playful yet empowered energy as she delivered the song’s cheeky, clever lyrics.

chappell roan making a lesbian country song about topping girls wow this world is so beautifulpic.twitter.com/DeLnGPXLQJ — nat 🌲 (@jujulovedog) November 3, 2024

Me: I hate country music. Chappell Roan ‘She gets the Job Done’ Me: pic.twitter.com/z4eYMENxgO — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 3, 2024

‘The Giver’ is an anthem about the dynamics of pleasure and partnership, with Roan affirming her prowess in understanding what a partner needs.

At the heart of her performance was a powerful spoken word segment that turned heads: “All you country boys think you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right. She gets the job done.” This declaration not only drew applause but solidified Roan’s place as a fearless voice in contemporary music.

The songs also explored themes of mutual respect, trust, and understanding in relationships, weaving in lyrics about giving, receiving, and taking the time to connect. With lines like “it’s just in my nature to take it like a taker” and “you don’t need to hurry,” Roan emphasised that true fulfilment comes from patience and authenticity.

What made the song even more memorable was its unique blend of country influences and modern sensibility. Roan’s sultry voice and commanding stage presence were accentuated by the fiddle adding a traditional and edgy feel to the piece.

Alongside ‘The Giver’, Chappell Roan also treated the SNL audience to a live performance of ‘Pink Pony Club’, one of her most famous hits.