Moving charity Christmas single releases in memory of beloved friend and journalist Joe Drennan

Today, December 20, sees the release of a moving new single by award-winning Irish folk artist Emma Langford and acclaimed journalist Molly Cantwell. Originally written by Joni Mitchell, the new cover of the 1971 single ‘River’ has been dedicated to the memory of Joe Drennan.

On the night of October 13, 2023, the beloved GCN contributor and editor-in-chief- of the Limerick Voice was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision after leaving work. His senseless loss left all who knew him devastated.

Wanting to keep Joe’s memory alive and to uphold his desire to be a “voice for the voiceless”, his close friend, colleague and fellow journalism student at the University of Limerick (UL), Molly Cantwell, was inspired to create the new cover and to graciously donate the profits to GCN.

Molly described, “Joe was destined for greatness. He was a force to be reckoned with. His passion, talent, charisma, and absolute grá for his work was so evident in absolutely everything he did, and so incredibly enviable.”

She continued, “The student journalist was so passionate about his work with Gay Community News (GCN) and as Editor-In-Chief of Limerick Voice. He was so determined to build a powerful future for himself. All of us at Limerick Voice and in his class in UL knew there was no question he would be the one walking into a much sought-after job at the end of our degree.

“There are no words to describe the incredible loss we constantly feel as a class and as a group of young journalists. You never expect something like this to land on your doorstep, to read an article that’s about the loss of your dear friend, or to be lost for words when it’s words that brought us all together.”

Completely overwhelmed to announce that myself and the wonderful @emmalangfordmusic are releasing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’ tomorrow, December 20th, in honour of my dear friend Joe Drennan. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5Uqdvx89xE — Molly Cantwell 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (@whatmolsaysnext) December 19, 2023

The track ‘River’ was chosen by Molly while she was walking by the Shannon River late one night. By no means a conventional Christmas single, the song echoes the flare Joe Drennan had for embracing difference. Although written about a breakup, the song aptly reflects the emotions of loss, particularly heightened at this time of year, making it the perfect way to honour his memory.

Shortly after being inspired by the track, Molly approached Emma with the idea, and the pair brought together a multitude of Limerick creatives, all of whom were gladly willing to donate their time and expertise to the project.

Paying tribute to their kindness in realising the project, Molly said, “I decided on a whim that this would be the perfectly dramatic way to honour Joe at a time of year that is so painful for so many.

“As soon as I put the thought out into the universe, the Limerick creatives rushed to my side. It was – and still is – amazing to see how many people wanted to remember Joe in this way and who were so willing to donate their time and services for nothing in return.”

She continued, “I’m eternally grateful to live somewhere where people are so completely selfless – and to call it home. Losing Joe has been incredibly difficult, but knowing that he has all of this support around him, even in his passing, is such a blessing.”

She also explained what the single means to her and those close to Joe, “I’ve spoken to Joe’s family about this release, and they are so grateful that this can be something we remember Joe with and raise money for a cause so close to his heart.

“I’ll miss you forever, Joe, and I hope this single can honour your memory in the right way.”

The new single ‘River (for Joe Drennan)’ is available now on Bandcamp, where you can donate to download a digital copy until 2024. All proceeds will go to support GCN, Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media since 1988. A charity organisation by and for the LGBTQ+ community.