Christine and the Queens singer Chris shares his journey with gender on TikTok

French singer Chris, also known as Christine and the Queens, opened up about his gender in a TikTok video posted on August 18 and shared that he has been living as a man for over a year. He subsequently updated his pronouns on the TikTok bio to he/him.

Taking to the social media platform to address his fans, the French singer shared an update on his gender journey and said that he has now changed his stage name to Christine and the Queens presents Redcar.

The artist also discussed his gender identity, saying that he has been living as a man “for a year now, a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.”

This is not the first time that the artist talked openly about his gender, as he has also done so in an interview with the New York Times in March of this year. “My journey with gender has always been tumultuous. It’s raging right now, as I’m just exploring what is beyond this,” he said at the time. “I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way.”

In 2016, he also spoke about his dislike for labels when discussing his sexuality. At the time, he shared that he identified as pansexual, explaining “It means that I can fall in love with someone regardless of their gender, regardless of how they define themselves. I don’t really see that as an obstacle, as a definition.”

The artist’s new album Redcar les adorables étoiles, which will be released under the new stage name, came out on September 23. Speaking about it, the singer said: “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”

Listen to the full album by Christine and the Queens presents Redcar here.