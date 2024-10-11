Gay actor Colman Domingo named among co-chairs of 2025 Met Gala

Colman Domingo has been named among the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala, alongside Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. Basketball star LeBron James has also been announced as honorary chair, with next year’s event celebrating the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’.

The panel is therefore appropriately made up of some of today’s most influential Black male tastemakers. Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo attended his first Met Gala in 2024, following an awards season that allowed the star to showcase his bold, majestic style on the red carpet, cementing him as one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood.

Writing about the news on Instagram, Domingo said: “This truly is an exception honour. Thank you to Ms. Wintour for inviting me.”

The Met Gala is an annual haute couture fundraising festival for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. It is known as the most prestigious and glamorous occasion in the fashion world, taking place each year on the first Monday of May.

In 2025, the event and corresponding exhibition will draw inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. It will explore dandyism as both an aesthetic and political pursuit, while diving into the style of Black men from the 18th century to the present day.

The exhibit will feature garments, paintings, photographs and more, including roughly 150 pieces by BIPOC designers that the Costume Institute has acquired since 2020. It marks the Met’s first fashion exhibition focusing solely on the work of people of colour, as well as the first in more than two decades to explicitly centre menswear.

The Met Gala will return to New York City next year on May 5, with the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ exhibition available to view until October 26, 2025.