Comedy Central UK launches Dragony Aunts: The Podcast

Comedy Central UK has launched a new podcast series based on its smash hit, online short-form series, Dragony Aunts. Dragony Aunts: The Podcast will be hosted by none other than the original drag queen stars of the digital series, Crystal Rasmussen and our own very good Judy, Candy Warhol.

Comedy Central’s Dragony Aunts has had huge success on digital platforms since its 2019 launch and has been localised into more than 10 languages across several territories. The initial six-episode series gained over 2.2 million views, with series two following suit, garnering 2.3m views across nine episodes. Now Crystal and Candy are taking their show to a pair of earbuds, headphones, or speaker near you.

On November 24th, Dragony Aunts: The Podcast distributed its the first episode via the world’s most prominent streaming services including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, in addition to Acast’s own streaming service.

The podcast, which contains 13, 30-45 minute episodes, is centred around Crystal Rasmussen and Candy Warhol devising creative solutions to questions from celebrity guests on themes spanning dating, self-image and friendship troubles. Guests include included Megan Barton-Hanson (Love Island), Davina De Campo (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race US), Lucy Spraggan (The X Factor), Theo Germaine (The Politician), and Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls).

The Dragony Aunts will also hand out confidence-boosting advice and field questions from listeners, before giving their expert take on topical celebrity news. They will wrap up each instalment with an uplifting, celebratory song, based on the episode’s theme.

If you’re wondering thing like from how to be a feminist on Only Fans to how to date when you’re stone-cold sober. Are you struggling? Have you lost your way? The Dragony Aunts, are here to save the day!

Listen to Dragony Aunts: The Podcast on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Acast’s streaming service.