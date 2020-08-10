Candy and Kiki's new podcast Friends Of Dorothy launches with a jaw-dropping lineup of guests

Prepare yourself for your new favourite podcast, as the legendary Irish queens Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair take over with their fabulous Friends Of Dorothy.

The glamorous gals will also be joined by their Queer Correspondent, the marvellous Maud Gonne Wrong, and will have a cameo (or two) by the delectable Lisa Donegal.

Released every Monday and Friday, Friends Of Dorothy will feature an amazing lineup of guests chatting about Pride, community, and what makes a great ally (AKA a Friend Of Dorothy), plus everything camp, queer and stupid in between!

Even better, the first episode has just been released, so you can listen right now!

The queens shared “With physical Prides and live gigs cancelled worldwide, the last few months have been incredibly difficult for everyone and for the LGBTQIA community in particular it was extra tough.

“While seeing a drag show, having a drink or ten at your local gay bar or catching up on the latest Schitt’s Creek at Sunday brunch is all camp fun, it’s also very important. Not just because Moira Rose’s latest outfits need to be praised, but because these are the times we get to see our chosen family, feel safe in our surroundings and, most importantly, live our best lives.

“We wanted to start this podcast to catch up with fellow queens worldwide about how they were coping during the pandemic, talk to gay icons about their connection to our wonderful community and chat to important allies to learn how we can all do better. With that being said, it’s also an absolute camp riot and has enough niche references thrown about that only a true queer will get.

“Not to mention the lineup is absolutely gag worthy!” Enough teasing, who can you expect?!

MONDAY 10 AUGUST

Allie X

The incredible singer and visual artist, Allie X, is first up. Allie has just released her critically acclaimed album Cape God and will make her drag race debut this Friday as a guest judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

Allie X chats to the queens about her drag race experience, that time Viktor & Rolf loaned her a $500,000 dress and what it was like working with Violet Chachki for her ‘All The Rage’ music video.

She also talks to the queens about her connection to her gay fans and what she thinks makes a great ally.

Travis Alabanza

The fabulous artist and theatre maker, Travis Alabanza, who made such an impact with their show Burgerz, also graces episode one.

Travis talks to Candy and Kiki about the roots of queer theatre in queer nightlife, how non binary is not a new concept, and growing up queer and fabulous in a Bristol council estate.

FRIDAY 14 AUGUST

The Vixen

Starring in Friday’s show is the true drag superstar, The Vixen. Producer and host of Black Girl Magic and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race 10, The Vixen has just released her first album, Commercial Break, featuring her drag sisters, Dida Ritz and Lucy Stoole.

The Vixen will talk to the queens about setting up Black Girl Magic, her time on Drag Race and about how people finally understand why she spoke up on the show, plus new music and her OnlyFans.

Maeve Higgins

The hilarious Maeve Higgins will also be dropping by for an unmissable chat. Born in Cork and based in New York, the comedian, author and actress is set to release the third season of her podcast, Mothers of Invention, with former Irish president Mary Robinson.

Maeve will chat to the queens about what’s currently happening in America, being an ally, diversity in live shows, filming her new movie and her now cancelled tour with Lady Gaga.

So with a lineup like that, what are you waiting for?!

Check out episode one here, and head on over to their Insta page to keep up-to-date with all things Friends Of Dorothy.