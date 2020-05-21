Meet the international stars of Drag Invaders - brought to you by Mockie Ah and GCN!

Prepare yourselves! This Friday at 7pm, the unstoppable Mockie Ah and GCN are bringing you a digital drag spectacular like no other – Drag Invaders!

Led by the towering talents of Candy Warhol, an international cast of drag performers will slay your screens for a mind-blowing instalment of GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival! Expect jaw dropping performances from some of the best in the business, including our extra special guests – the fierce and fabulous Ariel Versace from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and the murderously magnificent Maxi Glamour from Dragula Season 3!

The Drag Invaders are coming to take over the world! So how can you witness this spectacle? Follow this zoom meeting link at 7pm tomorrow for a night of the ultimate in drag. This is a one-time only event and won’t be available to view later, so don’t miss out!

And now, without future ado, let’s meet the Queens and Kings!

Candy Warhol

The powerhouse behind Drag Invaders, Candy Warhol will be the hostess with the mostest. Candy shared with us, “‘I’m delighted to be teaming up with GCN for this exciting digital drag show! With the anniversary of the YES vote in mind I wanted to go all out with the lineup and we’ve secured an incredible international cast of drag artists that also showcase the core of the Haus of Mockie Ah – diversity, creativity and unashamedly bonkers fun!”

Let’s dive into that lineup!

Ariel Versace

Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, the one and only Ariel Versace will be an extra special guest at Drag Invaders! Prepare for the ultimate in entertainment.

Maxi Glamour

Straight from season three of Dragula, drag super monster Maxi Glamour will provide chills and thrills galore.

Donna Trump

Glorious UK queen Donna Trump will serve outrageous looks. Can you handle it?!

Chamilla Foxx

Stunning Chicago queen Chamilla Foxx is ready to slay. All day.

Tia Kofi

The brilliant named and exquisitely talented Tia Kofi will bring the party. By the way, have you heard the rumours?

Amber Crane

California knows how to party, and the delectable Amber Crane is coming to show us how.

Blake

Prepare yourself for the insane makeup and performance skills of fellow California queen – the gorgeous Blake!

Jarvis Hammer

It’s Hammer time! Prodigiously talented Atlanta native Jarvis is preparing for touch down.

Taylor Trash

Describing herself as the UK’s only Southern belle-end, the unstoppable Miss Taylor Trash is bringing the funny and the fantasy.

Prinx Silver

Brace yourselves, you lucky lot, because UK drag king Prinx Silver will make it reign.

Kiki St Clair

Galway’s drag beauty Kiki St Clair will be gracing us with her presence. We aren’t worthy. x

Faux Joli

Queen of the capital, Faux Joli knows how to serve it, are you ready to take it?

Angelica Starr

Are you red-y for Angelica? Because this Starr is going to shine bright.

And now, queens from the Haus of Mockie Ah!!!

Maud Gonne Wrong

Maud Gonne Wrong is drag done right! This super talented Irish queen is ready to put a Cork in it.

Mia Gold

Mia Gold? Mia like! First Cork and then the world for this beauty.

Letycha Le’Synn

Being this fabulous must be a Le’Synn. Let ’em have it, Letycha!

Liam Bee

Serving revolutionary glamour, the sizzling Liam Bee is bound to create a buzz.

Krystal Queer

There’ll be no complaints about the marvellous Krystal Queer’s head. Prepare your mind to be blown.

So don’t forget, drag fans, get yourselves onto this very special zoom event at 7pm Friday 22 May for Drag Invaders as Mockie Ah and the gang show us how it’s done!