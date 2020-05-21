Meet the international stars of Drag Invaders - brought to you by Mockie Ah and GCN!

Prepare yourselves! This Friday at 7pm, the unstoppable Mockie Ah and GCN are bringing you a digital drag spectacular like no other – Drag Invaders!
Led by the towering talents of Candy Warhol, an international cast of drag performers will slay your screens for a mind-blowing instalment of GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival! Expect jaw dropping performances from some of the best in the business, including our extra special guests – the fierce and fabulous Ariel Versace from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and the murderously magnificent Maxi Glamour from Dragula Season 3!
View this post on Instagram
MOCKIE AH & GCN : DRAG INVADERS We are so incredibly proud and excited about this fabulous lineup! A gorgeous diverse cast of international drag artists all beaming into your home this Friday night as part of GCN’s In & Out Festival! A full 90minute extravaganza live through GCN Magazines Facebook! Remember to tip your queens and share/comment/get involved!
The Drag Invaders are coming to take over the world! So how can you witness this spectacle? Follow this zoom meeting link at 7pm tomorrow for a night of the ultimate in drag. This is a one-time only event and won’t be available to view later, so don’t miss out!
And now, without future ado, let’s meet the Queens and Kings!
Candy Warhol
The powerhouse behind Drag Invaders, Candy Warhol will be the hostess with the mostest. Candy shared with us, “‘I’m delighted to be teaming up with GCN for this exciting digital drag show! With the anniversary of the YES vote in mind I wanted to go all out with the lineup and we’ve secured an incredible international cast of drag artists that also showcase the core of the Haus of Mockie Ah – diversity, creativity and unashamedly bonkers fun!”
Let’s dive into that lineup!
Ariel Versace
Star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, the one and only Ariel Versace will be an extra special guest at Drag Invaders! Prepare for the ultimate in entertainment.
Maxi Glamour
Straight from season three of Dragula, drag super monster Maxi Glamour will provide chills and thrills galore.
Donna Trump
View this post on Instagram
The sun was shining on the sea, Shining with all his might, He did his very best to make, The billows smooth and bright… Here is one of my looks at @dragworlduk this weekend and was a pleasure to debut this gorgeous Walrus fantasy! And yes. I sat on a panel about mental health awareness dressed like this amongst @crystalubrikunt , @sheacoulee, @latriceroyale and @whatsupdanny ❤️ glorious! Thank you @tuckshopuk for having me too at their booth! If anyone missed out on merch, DM me! ❤️❤️❤️ Photo by @haydnb_photography , Hair by @fullerwigs and face with my long time collaborator @northfur ❤️
Glorious UK queen Donna Trump will serve outrageous looks. Can you handle it?!
Chamilla Foxx
Stunning Chicago queen Chamilla Foxx is ready to slay. All day.
Tia Kofi
View this post on Instagram
Kim, there's people that are dying 💎 📸 by @elliot_moody . . . #kimkardashian #kardashian #drag #dragqueen #dragqueens #wiggledress #blackhair #lacefront #wigs #nudedress #bighoops #instadrag #instagood #instamood #instagay #lgbtq #rpdr #rpdruk #dragrace #dragraceuk #makeup #biracial #mixedrace #model #fashion #igers #igdaily #instadaily #picoftheday #sundayfunday
The brilliant named and exquisitely talented Tia Kofi will bring the party. By the way, have you heard the rumours?
Amber Crane
California knows how to party, and the delectable Amber Crane is coming to show us how.
Blake
Prepare yourself for the insane makeup and performance skills of fellow California queen – the gorgeous Blake!
Jarvis Hammer
View this post on Instagram
Aimed for 1920s sadboi, landed on Sander Cohen before the plasmids. 🐰 . The look for @sirsofsunday Roaring 20s edition on 1/5! 📸 @caped_crusader27 @jasperhex . WHAT NEXT? 1/11 Catch me @gabeergarden for CHUG! Hosted by @tayloralxndr @mollyrimswell 1/19 Making my Queer AF debut @mysistersroom_msr hosted by @dknightenday . . . #drag #dragking #dragkingsofinstagram #dragkings #atldrag #atlantadrag #sirsofsunday #makeup #dragmakeup
It’s Hammer time! Prodigiously talented Atlanta native Jarvis is preparing for touch down.
Taylor Trash
View this post on Instagram
One in the pink (try something new, they said…) Here’s a shot from a shoot I did with my beautiful powerhouse of a talent @postteenidol for a project of his. He’s posted another on his insta so go check that out if y’all are so inclined. Rug @fullerwigs Warpaint @givefacecos Ghems @thebiggerthehoopuk #postteenidol #drag #dragqueen #dragrace #draglife #dragworld #dragmakeup #dragqueens #dragqueensofinstagram #instadrag #makeup #localqueen #pride #london #gay #lgbt #trashinc #beardeddrag #bigbeardedqueens #dragraceuk #dragraceukbbc
Describing herself as the UK’s only Southern belle-end, the unstoppable Miss Taylor Trash is bringing the funny and the fantasy.
Prinx Silver
Brace yourselves, you lucky lot, because UK drag king Prinx Silver will make it reign.
Kiki St Clair
View this post on Instagram
Mad for a holiday 🌞😂 #drag #dragqueen #gay #makeup #dragrace #lgbt #rupaulsdragrace #queer #queen #rpdr #instagay #dragqueens #lgbtq #instadrag #dragmakeup #pride #dragshow #rupaul #dragqueensofinstagram #dragking #gayboy #art #mua #fashion #love #localdrag #makeupartist #dragartist #dragqueenmakeup
Galway’s drag beauty Kiki St Clair will be gracing us with her presence. We aren’t worthy. x
Faux Joli
Queen of the capital, Faux Joli knows how to serve it, are you ready to take it?
Angelica Starr
Are you red-y for Angelica? Because this Starr is going to shine bright.
And now, queens from the Haus of Mockie Ah!!!
Maud Gonne Wrong
Maud Gonne Wrong is drag done right! This super talented Irish queen is ready to put a Cork in it.
Mia Gold
View this post on Instagram
“You’ll never be glamour … “ 🧑🏼🎨💅🏼 Hair by : @websterwigs 💝 Hair styled by: @queenmiagold 💥 Lipstick by: @anastasiabeverlyhills 💄 Highlighter by: @inglotireland ⚡️ Eyeshadow by: @bperfectcosmetics carnival pro palette 🎨 #gay #dragqueen #drag #dragqueenmakeup #dragqueenmakeupartist #makeup #makeupartist #dragqueensface #makeuplover #werrrkdotcom #queenmiagold #mockieah #brownhair #brownwig #websterwigs #dragqueenswig #dragrace #fingerwaves #corkcity #portuguesequeen #latinastyle #dragqueendom #localdrag #dragqueensoftheworld #bperfectcosmetics #bperfectcarnivalpalette #inglotcosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills
Mia Gold? Mia like! First Cork and then the world for this beauty.
Letycha Le’Synn
View this post on Instagram
Lilac princess 👸👑 Something to take your mind off lockdown. Had the pleasure of working with one of the most amazing photographers I know @kest_visual_artist Photographer @kest_visual_artist Wig @websterwigs styled my myself Dress by myself #dragqueen #rpdr #allstar #gaypride #pride🌈 #princess #gayuk #dragrace #love #editorialphotography #makeup #fierce #gaylife #queen #anastasiabeverlyhills #maccosmetics #tattoos #instafashion #picoftheday #curves #lashes #glam #vogue #proud #rupaulsdragrace #loveyourself #dream #inspiration
Being this fabulous must be a Le’Synn. Let ’em have it, Letycha!
Liam Bee
View this post on Instagram
👑 𝓚𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓔𝓵𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱👑 References are kinda all over the place, a little bit Elizabethan , a little bitch French Revolution mixed with New Romantic and also bit of Alice in Wonderland in there hahah long story short I’m trying to make it work with what I have at home right now ✌🏻😂 ⠀ Makeup, Hair,Concept,Photography, Edit by Myself ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ⠀ #makeup #drag #dragqueen #instadrag #gay #instagay #lgbt #pride #corkpride #gaypride #clubkid #rpdr #gaycork #gayireland #gayuk #irishqueen #dragraceuk #druk #malemua #dragqueensofinstagram
Serving revolutionary glamour, the sizzling Liam Bee is bound to create a buzz.
Krystal Queer
There’ll be no complaints about the marvellous Krystal Queer’s head. Prepare your mind to be blown.
So don’t forget, drag fans, get yourselves onto this very special zoom event at 7pm Friday 22 May for Drag Invaders as Mockie Ah and the gang show us how it’s done!
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.