On May 23, 2015, Ireland changed forever. Now, five years after that unforgettable time, GCN is proud to present Mar Ref – 5 Years On – a special live online broadcast celebrating the anniversary of the Marriage Equality referendum.

Taking place on Saturday May 23 at 7.30pm on GCN’s YouTube channel, host Una Mullally will be joined by an amazing lineup of special guests and performers to commemorate the day when Ireland became the first country in the world to pass marriage equality by popular vote.

Ahead of the Mar Ref – 5 Years On broadcast, we asked you to share your own #MarRefMemories on social media; your recollections from that time, photographs, videos, words and messages about the moments that made an impact.

If you would like to get involved, simply use the hashtag #MarRefMemories alongside any posts you would like to share with the community and we will do our best to highlight and include them.

Here are just a handful of the responses so far.

BeLonG To shared a message from their Founding Director, Michael Nanci Barron, who took a look back at their campaigning and how it presented “Irish society as it should be, an Irish society that was fully inclusive of LGBT young people.”

Lots of love & gratitude to our Founding Director @MichaelNBarron who reflects on our BeLonG To YES #MarriageEquality campaign and how we presented, "Irish society as it should be, an Irish society that was fully inclusive of LGBT young people" ❤️ 🧡 💛 💚 💙 💜 #marrefmemories pic.twitter.com/zuHHYRc4lf — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) May 21, 2020

Five years since I, and so many others abroad who couldn’t vote, used our keyboards to help bring #MarRef to Ireland. So lovely to be home permanently now. Remember the effort, the community, that new rising. #MarRefMemories pic.twitter.com/FjNqIZbDnR — Helen O'Rahilly 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@HelenORahilly) May 15, 2020

Brian Sheehan and Gráinne Healy were co-directors of the Yes Equality campaign. Here Brian remembers giving out the 500,000th Yes Equality badge.

On this day 5 years ago @goggshealy and myself gave this lovely man, Vivian Sheehan, the 500,000th #YesEquality badge. His warm and inclusive #Yes response was a talisman of the magnificent result three days later. #MarRefMemories pic.twitter.com/c3dOOyKcH5 — Brian Sheehan (@brianatsocdems) May 21, 2020

5 years ago today, #MarRef was a great time to work with USI. My civil rights weren't up for public debate and appreciate it wasn't as easy as it was for me as others. 5 years on, we need to finish the job and give LGBT+ parents equal rights, it's go on too long #MarRefMemories pic.twitter.com/FeOM2PCM8V — Conor Stitt (@ConorStitt) May 16, 2020

“From canvassing in Limerick and new friends to a (very Public) engagement,” Kate Stoica remembered “a referendum that changed my life.”

5 years since #MarRef this week reflecting on the journey & #MarRefMemories since. From canvassing in #limerick & new friends to a (very public)engagement in @UL and eventually a wedding. A referendum that changed my life – thankful those who #votedyes @MarriageEqualty 🌈😊 pic.twitter.com/gyktbAWJAP — kate stoica (@kate_stoica) May 16, 2020

Aaron reminisces about his times on the campaign trail. “The extremely tough times are easily looked at through rose-tinted glasses now, but I’ll never forget the drive and passion it gave me.”

Happy 5 years of #MarRefMemories. Really did meet some astounding on the campaign trail. The extremely tough times are easily looked at through rose-tinted glasses now, but I'll never forget the drive and passion it gave me. pic.twitter.com/GTpr0HG3jB — A @ R O N 💉 (@BabyMonsterGoon) May 16, 2020

This day 5 years ago – the Yes Equality Cork team coordinated a drop of 75000 leaflets across Cork across an entire day with hundreds of volunteers, countless cups of tea and a fair bit of hugs and crying too. ❤️ #MarRefMemories pic.twitter.com/R9I5BubRql — Rebecca M (@Smurphette85) May 21, 2020

Remember to share your own #MarRefMemories on social media and tune in to GCN’s YouTube page this Saturday May 23 for Mar Ref – 5 Years On.