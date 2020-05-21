Irish LGBT+ people share their #MARREFmemories ahead of Mar Ref - 5 Years On live event

On Saturday, May 23, GCN will present Mar Ref – 5 Years On – a special live online broadcast celebrating the anniversary of Marriage Equality.

On May 23, 2015, Ireland changed forever. Now, five years after that unforgettable time, GCN is proud to present Mar Ref – 5 Years On – a special live online broadcast celebrating the anniversary of the Marriage Equality referendum.

Taking place on Saturday May 23 at 7.30pm on GCN’s YouTube channel, host Una Mullally will be joined by an amazing lineup of special guests and performers to commemorate the day when Ireland became the first country in the world to pass marriage equality by popular vote.

Ahead of the Mar Ref – 5 Years On broadcast, we asked you to share your own #MarRefMemories on social media; your recollections from that time, photographs, videos, words and messages about the moments that made an impact.

If you would like to get involved, simply use the hashtag #MarRefMemories alongside any posts you would like to share with the community and we will do our best to highlight and include them.

Here are just a handful of the responses so far.

BeLonG To shared a message from their Founding Director, Michael Nanci Barron, who took a look back at their campaigning and how it presented “Irish society as it should be, an Irish society that was fully inclusive of LGBT young people.”

Brian Sheehan and Gráinne Healy were co-directors of the Yes Equality campaign. Here Brian remembers giving out the 500,000th Yes Equality badge.

“From canvassing in Limerick and new friends to a (very Public) engagement,” Kate Stoica remembered “a referendum that changed my life.”

Aaron reminisces about his times on the campaign trail. “The extremely tough times are easily looked at through rose-tinted glasses now, but I’ll never forget the drive and passion it gave me.”

Remember to share your own #MarRefMemories on social media and tune in to GCN’s YouTube page this Saturday May 23 for Mar Ref – 5 Years On. 

