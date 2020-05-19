GCN asks the Irish LGBT+ community and their allies to share their Mar Ref memories for our special event

On Saturday, May 23, GCN will present Mar Ref – 5 Years On – a special live online broadcast celebrating the fifth anniversary of that day in May; the Marriage Equality referendum.

Taking place at 7.30pm on GCN’s YouTube channel, host Una Mullally will be joined by an amazing lineup of special guests and performers to commemorate and celebrate the day Ireland said Yes and we invite you – our fabulous LGBT+ community and allies – to be a part of it.

In the run-up to the broadcast on Saturday, May 23, we’re asking you to share your own #MarRefMemories on social media; your recollections from that time, photographs, videos, words and messages about the moments that made an impact.

Simply use the hashtag #MarRefMemories alongside any posts you would like to share with the community and we will do our best to highlight and include them.

The people of Ireland came together on that day, so while we can’t do that physically in the current climate, we can do that online, by sharing our memories and messages.

While there are many special guests still to be announced for Mar Ref – 5 Years On, those who will join us include Gráinne Healy, co-director of the Yes Equality campaign, Ailbhe Smyth, one of the founding members of Marriage Equality, Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, and Katherine Zappone, whose court case to have her Canadian marriage to her wife, Dr Ann Louise Gilligan, recognised by the Irish State, is recognised as one of the sparks that lit the fire.

There will be musical performances from Wallis Bird, Conor O’Brien, Lesley Roy, and many more. After the broadcast, we’ll continue the celebrations with our pals from Mother at Mother’s Kitchen Disco.

There will be messages from organisations, activists, community groups, and you.

So please get involved by sharing your #MarRefMemories on social media. Let’s remember that special day in May when we came together in Pride and celebration of what we achieved together.