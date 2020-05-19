Stephen Fry and Caitlyn Jenner among stars sharing their support for LGBT+ youth under lockdown

The British LGBT Awards and It Gets Better UK have created the #InThisTogether campaign to share messages of hope and encouragement with LGBT+ youth currently under lockdown across the world.

The campaign is set to release a series of videos hosted by LGBT+ celebrities, beginning today with a video from actor and comedian Stephen Fry.

Lockdown has been particularly difficult for some LGBT+ youth, often forcing them to live with friends and families who may not respect their sexual or gender identities. As a result, British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett said she wanted to send out a positive message.

“Even though lockdown measures have eased a little in England, young LGBT+ people are still facing extreme challenges at home,” she said. “Many are trapped with families who don’t accept who they are, and others feel isolated because they no longer have a network of support around them because of social distancing measures.”

“#InThisTogether is our way of letting young LGBT+ people know that they are not alone and there are people and organisations available for them to talk to.”

Along with Stephen Fry, Garrett has enlisted the help of various stars – with Caitlyn Jenner being among them. In the campaign’s announcement video, Jenner sent lots of love from her Malibu home.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but especially young LGBT+ kids who are locked down right now,” she said. “I just want to say to everybody: stay positive, there is going to be brighter days ahead – I promise you that.”

Other celebrities to come include director Lena Waithe, Westlife star Mark Feehily, screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, Queer Eye star Bobby Berk and actor and comedian Mae Martin.

Mae Martin said that: “Your community is still here, we’re still thinking about you, I’m sending you a lot of love… and soon this will all be over and we can all hug.”