How online events are bringing together the LGBT+ community during lockdown

In this never ending coronavirus induced nightmare, online events have been great for maintaining a sense of community in the LGBT+ while the lockdown continues.

Even before the world was turned on its head, queer spaces were few and far between. Which is what made them all the more special.

Of course everyone is different and no experience is universal, but for many, LGBT+ spaces provide a comfort that can’t be found elsewhere. At the very least, they provide a place to express oneself that isn’t always possible in the mainstream. Which is what make their online replacements absolutely essential.

No, they’re not the same as the “real” thing. But the effort that goes into each and everyone of these events has to commended. The ability to achieve anything productive while we remain cooped up at home is an accomplishment in and of itself.

These range from a wide variety of events – the incredible drag entertainers putting on shows; queens like Anziety have hosted some immensely entertaining performances on their Instagram Live. Or who could forget the Queens of Captivity pageant show? Created by the brilliant Victoria Secret and Davina Devine, every Thursday, up-and-coming queens battle it out for the crown. A simple but genius idea.

But it’s not just the performances which make these shows great – it’s the interaction. The kind of back forth you’d expect between a queen and the audience is still there digitally and it really helps to keep that sense of community alive. For those looking for a bit of music, some clubs have even gone online.

Drag Queens aren’t the only ones providing that solidarity though. GCN’s Eurovision party last Friday or their In and Out Festival have also given a platform to many people talented queer people. And for those of us who aren’t as gifted, it’s at least been a great bit of entertainment!

We also have the future to look forward to; on Saturday May 23rd GCN will be hosting a celebration of the five year anniversary of Marriage Equality with Mar Ref – 5 Years On. If would like to share your own memories with viewers, simply use the hashtag #MarRefMemories alongside any social posts including photos, videos or messages and we will do our best to highlight and include them.

If there’s anything to take away from marriage equality, it’s that we’re stronger together, so let’s make sure there’s a big turnout for this year’s Digital Dublin Pride parade in June – the first of its kind in Ireland.

So there you have it, there’s a whole host of online events happening during lockdown. Let’s stay connected, even while staying apart.