Here is the line-up for week 7 of GCN's In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity

Let’s stay connected while lockdown continues. All of the amazing events for week 7 of In And Out will be live-streamed from Facebook directly into your homes, so keep an eye out and enjoy!

We also want to say thank you to all of you who have tuned in and supported us, be that through our support page or by simply clicking ‘like’. We appreciate it and hope that our In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity is helping you through these challenging times.

Here’s what to expect for week 7.

Tuesday 7 pm – Townhall Talks: In conversation with Sara R Phillips, trans activist, researcher, and collector for the Irish Trans Archive

Kicking off week 7 of In And Out and continuing our series of conversations for GCN’s #InAndOut Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity, our host Dr Mary McAuliffe is joined by the trans activist and collector for the Irish Trans Archive, Sara R Phillips for a fascinating conversation about the history of trans activism in Ireland, campaigning for Gender Recognition and collecting for the Irish Trans Archive.

Sara R Phillips is an Intersex and Trans activist working in Ireland. Sara has been involved with trans activism for over 25 years. She is currently in her third 3-year term as chair of the board of directors of Irelands national trans organisation, Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI). She is the collector, researcher and archivist of the Irish Trans Archive. As a founding member, she is currently chair of Intersex Ireland.

In January 2020, Sara joined the International Trans Fund as a Board member. The ITF funds trans groups throughout the world with a special focus on groups based in the southern hemisphere. She was part of the team that successfully negotiated Legal Gender Recognition based on Self Determination in 2015. In 2018, she was a member of the Irish Government Committee for the review of the Gender Recognition Act 2015. Sara was honoured as Grand Marshall for Dublin LGBTQ Pride in 2018. She has been an activist across many intersectional campaigns over the past 40 years.

This is set to be an extremely interesting hour exploring the history of Ireland’s trans community and beyond.

Wednesday 7 pm – Stay home, Stay fit with JJ Halys

The gyms are still closed, but we found someone who can show you how to stay fit, stay safe and motivated while at home during these hard times. JJ Halys Personal Training we will take you through a 45 minutes functional training class and full-body stretch.

There is no need for equipment and there is no fitness level required. Everyone is welcome to take part and enjoy the workout. JJ’s speciality is keeping clients motivated while pushing the limits. His passion for fitness and dedication makes him very well known in our LGBT+ community. He is a very successful personal trainer located in Dublin City centre recognised by JCI Ireland as National Winner of Irelands Friendly Business Awards 2019.

Friday 7 pm – Mockie Ah & GCN Present: Drag Invaders

We are proud to announce that we are partnering up with Mockie Ah for their first live digital drag extravaganza DRAG INVADERS, which will be beaming into your home on May 22.

The line-up has been announced and it is set to be an unmissable night with an international cast of queens including Tia Kofi, Taylor Trash, Jarvis Hammer, Amber Crane, Chamilla Foxx and star of Dragula season 3, Maxi Glamour.

This digital show will be streamed live through our Facebook page is free to watch but tipping are highly encouraged to support our kweens.

Mar Ref – 5 Years On

Also taking place this week, GCN presents Mar Ref – 5 Years On – a special live online broadcast celebrating the anniversary of the Marriage Equality referendum.

Taking place on Saturday, May 23 at 7.30pm on GCN’s YouTube page, host Una Mullally will be joined by an amazing lineup of special guests and performers to commemorate the day when Ireland became the first country in the world to pass marriage equality by popular vote.

As a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model, the coming months will challenging but with your help, we’ll get through this together. By donating what you can, you will be providing much-needed support to your independent queer media during this turbulent time. You can support GCN by texting “GCN” to 50300 to donate €4 or by visiting our support page.

If you are an LGBT+ creative or ally and would like to be part of our In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity get in touch at [email protected]. If you would like to support Ireland’s LGBT+ press by sponsoring one or some of the events email [email protected].

Stay safe xx