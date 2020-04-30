Dublin Pride organisers will host their first ever Digital Dublin Pride Festival, including a fantastic interactive virtual Parade and Concert, in response to the event’s cancellation amid COVID-19 concerns.

Following the announcement that Dublin Pride has been cancelled until 2021, the organisers launched an exciting online initiative to celebrate community spirit. Running from May 22 to June 28, there are numerous events for people to get involved in from the safety of their home.

On the Dublin Pride website, they announced, “Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn’t cancelled, we’re just bringing it home.”

They have outlined the following on their site:

Festival Launch – Friday May 22nd The Lord Mayor of of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, will officially launch our Digital Pride Festival at a special online event to mark the 5th anniversary of Dublin delivering a 71% Yes vote in the Marriage Equality Referendum. Check out our 2015 Pride Guide for a trip down memory lane. (We checked and memory lane is within your 2KM radius) Festival Dates – June 18th to 28th Over the festival, we will host a number of online events of our own and promote events run by other LGBTI+ organisations. These will include virtual walking tours, talks, exhibitions, Geillí, etc. Stay tuned for more details. Global Pride 2020 – Saturday June 27th Dublin Pride will join hundreds of Prides around the world for 24 hour Global Prideevent. Virtual Pride Parade – Sunday June 28th Interactive Pride Parade compered live by Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness. The parade will be a mix of submissions from the various LGBT+ community organisations and partners who normally take part as well as Pre-Records & live submissions from the public. Want to get involved? Email [email protected] Dublin Pride Concert – Sunday June 28th Tune in as we bring our traditional post parade main stage concert direct to your own couch. We have some special guest performers ready to entertain you.

The monumental annual event has always united communities in celebration, promoting a message of openness and resilience. Pride means so much for numerous LGBT+ people, as it can be a chance to express themselves, let their voices be heard, and let it be known that they are visible. With widespread cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns, the response from organisers across Ireland showcases that this importance has been heard and Pride will always find a way.

While we may not be together on the streets of #Dublin this year, we will still come together to support our #LGBTI+ community for the first ever Digital @DublinPride Festival. Keep those flags flying🏳️‍🌈#InThisTogether #BringingItHome #DublinPride #MPOWER 🌈 https://t.co/owclh9hVK4 — HIV Ireland (@HIVIreland) April 29, 2020

Dublin Pride organisers announced the cancellation with the following message, “When we chose “In This Together” as our theme for 2020, we knew it was not just a phrase, but a responsibility.”

The Digital Dublin Pride Festival offers a wide range of events and activities, including virtual walking tours, talks, exhibitions, Geillí, the fabulous Parade and Concert. It will be launched by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, on the 5th anniversary of the historic Marriage Equality Referendum, May 22nd.

While we cannot march together as a community this year, we can connect and join @DublinPride for their Digital Festival in June. Thanks to the amazing crew at @DublinPride for creating a digital space where we can come together despite restrictions. 😍🙌🌈 https://t.co/NdtbtPxBOc — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) April 29, 2020

Legendary Irish artists and the hosts with the most, Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness, will be overseeing the interactive Pride Parade on Sunday, June 28. Bringing together the community, this event involves video submissions from the public and LGBT+ community organisations.

The Pride organisers further shared in their cancellation announcement, ‘Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organisations and charities in Ireland. Even though we won’t be together on O’Connell Street we know that won’t stop us all coming together to support our community and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members.”

After being pushed forward to September, Mother’s always incredible Block Party has also announced the cancellation of their annual event. However, they promised, “You’ve all been dancing with us for over a decade and we will dance again.”

Throughout these challenging times, it has become vital to stay connected. As such, Dublin Pride will be joining hundreds of Prides around the word for the Global Pride event on Saturday, June 27.

If you would like to get involved in the Interactive Pride Parade, email [email protected]