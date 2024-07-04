Limerick Pride returns for week of thrilling queer events

Limerick Pride 2024 launches next week with a jam-packed programme of community building and action-packed activities. This year’s theme ‘I Am What I Am’ will incorporate an educational aspect, promising to supply resources to young people aspiring to learn more about Pride and LGBTQ+ groups and supports in their area.

Listed below is the exciting lineup of events to look forward to at this year’s Limerick Pride so get out your calendar and start planning your week!

Monday, July 8

The official launch of Limerick Pride will take place at the People’s Museum on Monday at 6pm. To start the festivities on the right foot, the museum will include the opening night of the Great Queen photography exhibition, which will run until July 13. Also, enjoy the ‘Queer Through the Years’ event taking place from 6:30pm to celebrate the diverse history of the LGBTQ+ community.

Once you’ve had a chance to check out the exhibition, stop by ‘Queens of the Night’ at McGettigan’s at 8:30pm for a night of drag performances and audience games, and overall, a good time!

Tuesday, July 9

From 1 to 2pm, learn about topics of neurodiversity and queer mental mealth in the workshop session ‘Neurodiverse Affirming Therapy for the LGBTQIA+ Community with an emphasis on the Trans Community’. The workshop is free to attend but be sure to register online as limited spots are available.

Later in the day, an event on understanding intimate partner violence and coercive control (IPV/CC) in a queer context will take place in the Hunt Museum from 2:30 to 4:30pm. This workshop will explore how individuals and organisations can support LGBTQ+ victims of IPV/CC.

For your evening entertainment, why not check out the ‘Pride Fashion Show at March Polo’ from 6:30pm, featuring collections from the students at the Limerick School of Art and Design? Your €46.57 ticket will include prosecco on arrival at 6:30pm, food served at 7pm, and seats to the fashion show starting at 8pm.

Wednesday, July 10

Join Limerick Printmakers from 4:30 to 5:30pm for a ‘Print with Pride’ event! Create your custom Limerick Pride silk screen art piece at this free event, just make sure to bring your own t-shirts, tote bags, and more, or use some of the paper supplied.

Then head over to St. Johns Square for the ‘Dance Pride Project’ hosted by Dance Limerick DL.BRIDGE with Limerick Pride and GOSHH. Doors at this family-friendly event open at 5:30pm, before it officially starts at 6pm.

If you want to add more dancing to your night, hit up the ‘Disco Divas’ at Roller Jam from 7 to 9pm. Admission is €10 and tickets are available at the door or online.

Thursday, July 11

Interested in exploring who you are through arts and crafts? Join ‘Cut Loose’ with Fannyland from 6:30 to 8:30pm to make a collage or zine. Tickets to the workshop are available for €20 and include all collaging materials.

For another artsy activity, join the ‘Pressed Flower Workshop’ from 7 to 9pm. Tickets are available for €40 with 10% of sales donated to LGBTQ+ charity ShoutOut.

Kick off Pride weekend early at the Proud to Rave event in Amber Limerick. Clubbers will be joined by DJ Zwing, DJ Dewey, and a surprise guest to close off the night. Secure your ticket here for €4.19.

Friday, July 12

The ‘Limerick Pride Youth Party’ at Lava Javas Youth Cafe will host young people (14-19 years old) from 5 to 8pm for an evening of music and fun. Featuring live music from Girlfriend and T.A. Narritive, teens will also have the chance to prepare for Saturday’s parade!

Elsewhere at 7pm, join Sporting Pride Ireland at the University of Limerick Sports Arena for a night of wall climbing. Tickets to this 18+ event are only €5 so don’t miss out on trying this exhilarating activity with new friends!

For your late-night events, stop by ‘T’was the night before Pride’ to see street performers and guest DJs starting at 8:30pm. Then hit up ‘TGIF’ with Gowl Hous at Molly’s from 9:30pm for some incredible drag performances.

Saturday, July 13

Start the day at Milseán Pride, a queer market taking place in Wickham Way from 10am to 3pm.

Don’t miss the main event of the week, the Limerick Pride Parade, departing City Hall at 2pm and making its way up O’Connell Street to end at the Hunt Museum. GOSHH (Gender Orientation Sexual Health HIV) are this year’s Grand Marshal. The organisation is located at 18 Davis Street in Limerick City and will provide Rapid HIV resting at different points throughout the week. Call GOSHH at 061 314354 or email [email protected] for more information.

Following the parade, make sure to stop by the Hunt Museum for PrideFest2024 for a showcase of local and national LGBTQ+ culture from 3 to 6pm.

The day doesn’t end there, as the ‘Limerick Pride Climax Party’ will take place at Dolans Warehouse from 9pm! The event is headlined by the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Danny Beard, and will also feature performances from Victoria Secret, Paul Ryder, Regina George, and Pixie. Get your general admission or VIP ticket (includes meet and greet with Danny Beard) here for €25 or €62.

Sunday, July 14

Join Declan Hassett to close off the week with the ‘Pride Walking Tour’. Experience the architecture, history and folklore of Limerick during this free event.

Even if you can only make it out to Limerick Pride for a day or two, be sure to check out this year’s unmissable events and work a few into your busy schedules. Learn more about the festivities here and start planning for the week of fun that awaits you!