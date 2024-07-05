Keir Starmer to become UK Prime Minister after Labour's landslide election victory

The UK’s Labour Party, headed by soon-to-be Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has emerged successful from the general election held on Thursday, July 4. Of the 650 seats available in the House of Commons, Labour has currently secured 412 seats, toppling a Conservative majority that has held strong in the UK for the last 14 years.

Starmer, who has served as the head of the Labour Party since 2020, spoke directly to voters in his victory speech last night, commenting: “You campaigned for it, you fought for it, and now it has arrived. Change begins now!”

While Labour has frequently flaunted its pro-LGBTQ+ stance, the party has lost the support of many members of the queer community in recent months. Many LGBTQ+ people said they couldn’t trust the Labour Party, nor Starmer, with their votes, given the soon-to-be Prime Minister’s shoddy record on trans rights.

Starmer and current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has just announced his resignation as Tory Leader, battled back and forth over trans issues in the run-up to yesterday’s general election, and Labour has a track record of flip-flopping on trans rights. For example, while the party previously vowed to simplify the “degrading and torturous gender transition process”, it similarly said that it would ban UK schools from teaching children about trans identities.

Starmer similarly came under fire last week when he responded to a question about whether or not trans women could enter women’s-only spaces, saying: “No. They don’t have that right. They shouldn’t. That’s why I’ve always said biological women’s spaces need to be protected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munroe (@munroebergdorf)

LGBTQ+ celebrities and organisations have responded to the results of the general election, expressing fear for the current state of trans rights in the UK now that Starmer is in power.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant and political advocate, Crystal, responded to the results, writing: “I hope Labour can remember all the marginalised people that WERE the backbone of the party. I’m particularly concerned for (established) Trans rights under the current rhetoric of Labour leadership. I hope my fears are unfounded.”

A spokesperson for Not A Phase, a trans-led grassroots political organisation, similarly stated: “We’re hopeful that the new government will recognise how key commitments to protecting LGBTQ+ and Trans+ rights are in the current political and social climate. We would love to see more dialogue between community groups and the government, with a focus on raising the voices and experiences of marginalised identities, promoting understanding and honest representation.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Simon Harris responded to last night’s election results, congratulating Starmer on a “comprehensive victory”.

In a statement issued this morning, Harris expressed that “the relationship between an Irish Taoiseach and a British prime minister is vital. Today is about looking forward, it’s about realising the full potential of that relationship. It’s time for a great reset.

“We have all the key players in place, I believe, to see that great moment of reset in terms of a close Anglo-Irish relationship that is absolutely key to people right across these islands,” Harris added.

My statement from Government Buildings this morning on the election of @Keir_Starmer as British Prime Minister.

As a new Taoiseach I want to work closely with the new Prime Minister to bring about a major reset of Anglo Irish relations. pic.twitter.com/DzKKRCB967 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) July 5, 2024

Starmer will address the UK for the first time as Prime Minister this morning, with Rushi Sunak surrendering the position earlier today.

In Northern Ireland, last night’s general election led to a historic win for Sinn Féin, with the party now holding a majority of seats in Westminster, Stormont, and local government. Unlike the Labour Party, Sinn Féin has been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights for some time, including the party’s campaign for marriage equality in 2012. Sinn Féin similarly included express support for the rights of trans people in its 2015 manifesto, the only party in Northern Ireland to do so at the time.