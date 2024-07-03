Ireland’s first Gaeltacht for LGBTQ+ adults launches this summer

Ireland is getting its first-ever Gaeltacht for LGBTQ+ adults. It will take place off the coast of Cork in Cléire (Cape Clear) from August 12 to 18.

Organised by Meitheal Chléire and AerachAiteachGaelach, the week-long summer camp has been designed to cater to LGBTQ+ learners of Irish at all levels of ability. It will additionally welcome all members of the local community to attend.

Tickets cost €300, which includes a bed in a shared dormitory, with the accommodation also offering kitchen facilities for those who wish to cook their own meals. For anyone who prefers to eat out, there is food available at various pubs on the island.

The ticket price also covers access to Irish classes every morning with Darragh Ó Caoimh from TG4 and Eoin McEvoy, and entrance to all workshops and events. These might include yoga classes with DearcánYoga or Síle Ní Bhroin, candle making, pottery, boat trips or kayaking. There will additionally be a social event every night, with singing, music, fun and great company.

Announcing the news, Meitheal Chléire and AerachAiteachGaelach said they “are delighted to be able to offer this experience to all LGBTQ+ learners, particularly those who feared, growing up, that the Gaeltacht summer camps for teenagers would not be an inclusive space for them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queercal Comhrá Bhaile Átha Cliath (@queercalcomhra)

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite and going fast; get yours before it’s too late!

AerachAiteachGaelach (translated to gay, queer, Gaelach) set up in 2020 by Eoin McEvoy and Ciara Ní É. Just four years old, the Irish-language arts collective has over 120 members in Ireland and abroad, and the committee meets regularly to put together the group’s vibrant programme of events.

The organisation has grown from strength to strength since its foundation, winning the GALAS Award for Arts & Entertainment in 2023. Furthermore, it emerged victorious from the Irish language category at the National Lottery Good Cause Awards.