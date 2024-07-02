Activists in Istanbul stage Pride parade despite ban and arrests

Despite the government’s ban on Pride celebrations in Turkey, on Sunday, June 30, over 100 attendees took part in a parade in Istanbul, resulting in 15 individuals being arrested for their participation in the event.

Attendees of the parade attempted to avoid crackdown from authorities by switching continents within the city from the European side to the Suadiye neighbourhood, located on the Asian side. Despite this precaution, organisers announced that some individuals were arrested at the event, and later released.

According to authorities, the ban on Pride celebrations was established to prevent “various illegal groups” from staging the event in Istanbul, and it ensued as police were sent to shut down the traditional meeting place and location of the celebrations, Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue.

“Today, you closed down Istiklal, blocked all roads and squares leading to it. You halted life in a whole city,” stated Istanbul Pride in a media statement posted to social media on Sunday.

“We didn’t recognize your absurd bans,” the statement continued. “In one day, we changed continents, partied until dawn, organized in the streets.”

“Know this, 12th President, who made us a target in his victory speech: your organized family gatherings, your divisive politics won’t work on us,” Istanbul Pride said. “We won’t leave the streets, politics, or our lives to you.”

In recent years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government have cracked down on LGBTQ+ rights, banning Pride celebrations in Istanbul and other Turkish cities since 2013. Despite these bans and actions taken by authorities, activists continued to organise Pride events and stand up for LGBTQ+ rights.

According to Human Rights Watch, around 113 individuals were detained by Turkish police for being active participants in the 2023 Istanbul Pride march. Similarly in 2022, over 350 people had been arrested for their participation in the event which, according to the government, was banned due to “safety concerns”.