Out & Proud radio show returns to explore LGBTQ+ life milestones

Trevor Keegan, best known for his position on the weather team with RTÉ, is launching his second series of Out & Proud. Joined by guest speakers, the radio show will dive into the experiences of being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The six-part series will include topics such as coming into adulthood, sexual and mental health, relationships, parenting, old age, representation, and allyship.

The show’s focal point will be celebrating the importance of the LGBTQ+ community through various milestones, challenges, and achievements that come with different stages in life.

The continuation of Out & Proud will again feature significant members of the LGBTQ+ community. As a well-known member of RTÉ, Keegan will explore the experiences of people within the community, as well as supporting allies.

The first episode of the new series of Out & Proud airs on RTÉ Radio 1 at 10pm on Tuesday, July 2. Episodes will also be available on the RTÉ Radio website, which can be found here.

Keegan has worked for over 20 years in radio and TV production studios. At RTÉ, he is best known for weather and continuity. However, he has had various career accomplishments in his time at RTÉ.

Before the successful first series of Out & Proud, RTÉ highlights that Keegan was also a co-host of the Afternoon Show, a researcher on The Podge and Rodge Show, Wagon’s Den, The Big Interview with Mike Murphy, and others. In addition, he has produced different programmes like We Won the Lotto, Six in the City, and Ladies Day. Keegan also achieved his master’s degree in TV and Radio Journalism in 2017 after previously dropping out of college at 20 years old.

