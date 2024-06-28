New radio show Out in Cork celebrates local LGBTQ+ community

Hosted by Mia Poland, Out in Cork is a new radio show that will give listeners insight into different aspects of the LGBTQ+ community. The show is set to launch on June 30 on Cork’s 96FM, and it will run weekly for six months.

“Out in Cork is a space to celebrate identity, diversity and community to showcase the voices of the LGBTQ scene and community in Cork,” Poland told GCN. “It’s very much a space for learning and inviting those who may not have delved too deeply into LGBTQ spaces before.”

Listeners can expect to hear from different guests each week to discuss the challenges the queer community faces, as well as how to get involved in continuing to make Cork more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people.

“So far, I have a diverse collection of people from organisations in Cork supporting the LGBTQ community. A common thread is that people are in some way creating a safe and inclusive space for our community; be it hosting talks, producing drag shows or coaching sports or creating a safe space within themselves to be their authentic selves,” Poland said.

She continued, “There is a clear common goal and I hope to create that with this show too so people feel safe to come on and chat and have that sense of community really brought to life.”

Poland is a journalist who mainly focuses on LGBTQ+ issues. She uses her platform to shed light on the community and raise awareness through mainstream media.

“ I always say to people that visibility is what’s necessary to resolve a lot of misunderstandings when it comes to backlash that the LGBTQ community faces,” she explained.

“I want to make an effort to make sure the community has a voice and is seen, in an attempt to normalise what some people might be unsure of or more uncomfortable about. I want to remind people that we’re all human at the end of the day, even though our weekend plans might look very different to yours!”

In preparation for the launch of the radio show, Poland did a pre-promo video with some of Cork’s drag performers. Although the video had a mostly positive reaction from the public, there were still complications.

“While filming at the doorway, they had some people shouting at them from the windows of cars and passing on the street. It didn’t phase them of course because unfortunately they are used to it,” Poland recalled.

“But I feel if people see more of this type of queer expression then maybe it’ll be more normalised for everyone and hopefully safer for queer people to walk home at night.”

Radio shows such as Out in Cork are meant to raise awareness and educate the public about the LGBTQ+ community.

Poland emphasised: “As well as this, I am hoping that we can reach those who might find themselves feeling isolated and unsure what to do to explore or express their own identity. Perhaps they think that a queer community isn’t out there for them, either in Cork or beyond. But trust me, it’s here, it’s thriving and it’s got your back.”

Listeners can tune into Out in Cork on 96FM at 8pm on Sundays, on-air, online, or on the app. And if you miss an episode, fear not, as they will be available as a podcast after the fact.