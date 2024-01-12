Fantastic new LGBTQ+ radio show to air on Dublin’s FM104

A new LGBTQ+-focused radio show is coming to Irish airwaves, taking over Dublin’s FM104 every Sunday at 6pm for the next six months!

Presented by Dil Wickremasinghe, the programme is entitled Come In, a name with significant meaning.

“Historically the responsibility was on (LGBTQ+ people) to ‘come out’, protest and push for acceptance and equality. This was necessary to create awareness, promote visibility and spark the social, political, psychological and emotional emancipation of our community,” Dil explains.

As a psychotherapist herself and founder of Insight Matters, Dil added, “Many in the psychotherapy field are now moving towards the term ‘coming in’ instead of coming out as now the responsibility is on society to invite people who felt oppressed and felt like outsiders to finally come in.

“Come in, arrive, be received, be welcomed. This is more optimal for our wellbeing instead of the community having to knock on the door and at times even break the door down, it’s time for society to open the door to us and say warmly, come in!”

In addition to being a psychotherapist, Dil is a self-described “life long queer” as well as a broadcaster and trainee sexologist. With this new programme, they will engage in conversations exploring the less talked about goings-on and issues in today’s LGBTQ+ community in order to raise awareness and help society embrace diversity “so we can live fuller and more fabulous lives”.

The first episode of Come In airs this Sunday, January 14, on FM104 and will feature interviews with staff members and service users of Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ youth organisation, Belong To. Furthermore, yours truly GCN will also be on board to report on some of the week’s most pressing queer news stories.

Tune in to FM104 on Sundays at 6pm to catch Come In with Dil Wickremasinghe, or listen online via the live player.