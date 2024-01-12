Fans get first look at Young Royals season 3 with new preview images

The third and final season of Young Royals is coming to Netflix in March 2024, and the streaming giant has released eight images previewing all of the drama ahead.

The Swedish series follows Simon, a scholarship student, who attends a boarding school with Prince Wilhelm. In the first two seasons, the pair develop a romantic relationship, threatening the Swedish monarchy and causing a whole host of teenage drama.

Young Royals has been praised for offering realistic representations of class and social pressures, and the third season will focus on the impact of the Prince coming out and revealing his relationship with Simon to the press.

The official season three synopsis reads, “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as the Hillerska boarding school faces the worst crisis in its history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when they realise their freedom and love may conflict with royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

NO ONE FREAK OUT!! 💜 Here’s your first look at Young Royals S3. pic.twitter.com/8qhMqXCX4i — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2024

In one of the newly released images, Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) appears to introduce Simon (Omar Rudberg) to the royal family, while others show the couple peacefully floating together on water and dancing among neon lights at party.

In the season two finale, Simon’s sister Sara reveals her own secret love affair with August which infuriates her brother, and fans wonder how this will be resolved in season three. One of the images released shows an emotive photo of Sara, and while it’s unclear if that image directly references the fight, it certainly invites a lot of questions.

Another photo shows Stella, Felice, Fredrika and Madison holding a New York collaged photo of themselves and posing for a selfie, and a different still includes several of the characters sharing a judging glare across the schoolyard.

Apart from these images, the only hints we have about season three come from a short trailer of the LGBTQ+ series that Netflix released in December.

It previews season three and includes a flirtatious encounter that begins when Wilhelm notices Simon admiring himself in a mirror.

The Young Royals trailer did not provide many clues to the plot, but based on the responses to these preview images, it’s clear that fans are already feeling emotional over the conclusion of the series.