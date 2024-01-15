Irish Cabinet minister Jack Chambers praised for publicly coming out as gay

Cabinet minister Jack Chambers has publicly come out as gay. The Fianna Fáil TD made the personal announcement in an Instagram post published on Sunday, January 14.

“As I look forward to 2024 I am sharing with you something a little different but it’s something I wanted to do for a while,” he wrote.

“I am starting 2024 by telling you all that I am proud to say that I am gay. As a politician and citizen, I want to share this today as part of who I am.”

Chambers, a junior transport minister, said the support of his close friends and family gave him the confidence to publicly come out, adding, “I am fortunate that Ireland is a country that has made so many strides in recent years,- becoming a much more inclusive and equal society to the extent that the sharing of this information is becoming increasingly unremarkable.”

The 33-year-old concluded the post by saying he is “looking forward to a busy, productive and hard working year ahead”.

Chambers’ statement was met with a series of positive responses, including from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who wrote, “Congratulations Jack. You’ll have no regrets and life is going to get so much better for you.”

Gay Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said, “I congratulate Jack on his decision to come out. He is a minister who has been supportive on LGBT issues and our party is very welcoming to those who identify as gay.

“I wish him the best and that he continues to work as hard as he has been as an excellent minister.”

Limerick Labour councillor Conor Sheehan commented, “Fair play to Jack Chambers. As someone who has been there, it can be very daunting but it’s the best thing you’ll ever do. It takes courage to be who you really are.”

Similarly, Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann and Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer said coming out is a decision Chambers “won’t regret”.

Gay Belfast Social Democratic and Labour Party councillor Séamas de Faoite also congratulated the minister, adding that Dublin West is now the “verifiably gayest constituency in Ireland”. This is because Chambers, Varadkar and Roderic O’Gorman, all gay men, make up three of the four TDS elected to serve the area.

While his decision to come out has been commended, many have also criticised Chambers’ politics. Some members of the community have noted that his voting record does not align with LGBTQ+ values, particularly when it comes to reproductive rights. Although he suggests his views on abortion have “evolved” in recent years, he opposed repealing the 8th amendment in 2018.