Donegal Bay Pride to host its first-ever parade in Bundoran

Donegal Bay Pride, a non-profit organisation, is hosting its first-ever Pride parade in Bundoran. Taking place on July 6 from 2pm, this event involves live music and entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

Whether participating in the parade or watching from the wings, the team’s goal is to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone involved. Enjoy the stunning coastal town of Bundoran for the perfect place to bring family, friends, or just yourself to celebrate Pride.

Not only is Main Street sure to be lit up by the main event: a marvellously colourful parade, but it will also be filled with music from different performances throughout the town.

The event is all thanks to the hardworking team of Donegal Bay Pride. Supporting them is what makes it possible.

“We are now in the midst of putting the final touches to Pride and we all know the best things in life are free but for everything else it costs money so we would appreciate any monetary donation big or small,” the team stated in a recent post.

In preparation for the parade, a bingo night fundraiser was also held on Saturday, June 29, at Sean Ogs bar in Ballyshannon. The event kicked off at 8pm with time to get drinks and settle in before the bingo began. Participants played to win some great prizes and had a night of spectacular fun!

Attendance at bingo night was not the only way to raise funds for the Donegal Bay Pride team. For more information on how to help, check out their socials.

As Donegal Bay Pride’s first LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, it is certainly not an event to miss. For any questions or additional information, email the team at [email protected].

Bundoran won’t be the only town across the country to welcome its first Pride this year. Other places include Roscommon, Longford, and Balbriggan.