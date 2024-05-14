Longford to host first-ever Pride Parade this summer

Longford is set to host its first-ever Pride Parade on Saturday, June 15, and it is already shaping up to be a fantastic community event.

The much-anticipated Pride celebration will take place in Longford town, and LGBTQ+ community members and allies will get to enjoy a whole day of fun events organised by the Bula Bula Samba Band.

The morning will kick off with a craft fair in Pig Lane Market featuring local food and craft vendors from 12:00pm, followed by the inaugural Longford Pride parade, which is set to begin at 4:00pm from Connolly Barracks.

The Parade aims to celebrate diversity, inclusion and equality. While many local LGBTQ+ community members typically travel to bigger cities for Pride celebrations, this will be the first opportunity for locals to march in their own Longford parade.

Planning Longford town’s inaugural Pride Parade https://t.co/TwxLvYtoKP — Longford Leader / Longford Live (@Longford_Leader) April 22, 2024

Longford Pride organisers are looking forward to offering a safe, positive, and visible space for LGBTQ+ community members and a whole day full of music, celebrations, and craic.

Following the Pride Parade, attendees are welcome to return to Pig Lane Market for post-parade celebrations and street music entertainment. Later in the evening, an official after party will take place in Valentine’s Bar from 8:30pm.

An initial volunteer-based planning meeting was held on April 23, and the official launch of Longford Pride 2024 will be held on Wednesday, May 15 from 7:00pm at the Longford Library.

Speakers will include Sinn Féin local candidate Barry Campion, Pride committee member and former GCN intern Lorelei Fox-Roberts, and Sam McGarry.

Longford Pride Launch to take place tomorrow eveninghttps://t.co/sejkEqPHiS — Shannonside FM News (@shannonsidenews) May 14, 2024

In recent years, more local Pride celebrations have been organised across Ireland spanning from April to September. These volunteer-based events foster inclusivity throughout the community. Due to the contributions of dedicated volunteers, areas like Wexford and the Midlands have grown to include year-round programming, support services, and community events.

Check back soon for a look at more local Pride events happening across Ireland.