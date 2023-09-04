Laois Pride kicks off 2023 celebrations with week-long festival

The 2023 Laois Pride week has officially launched with a fantastic lineup of events which will culminate with the parade taking place in Portlaoise on Saturday, September 9.

Organised by the Midlands LGBT+ Project, last year marked the first-ever Laois Pride Festival. The event included a free full-day festival along with an incredible evening featuring an impressive array of drag talent.

Kicking off today with the Pride flag raising ceremony at 5:00pm, the 2023 Festival promises to be even bigger and better.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Pride parade, there’s a week-long lineup of events for everyone, which include a “Bring Your Own Boardgames” Gaymes night on Tuesday, September 5, a movie night on Wednesday, and a series of social LGBTQ+ meet-ups.

Laois Pride 2023 parade will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday, with everyone invited to join in or watch. Laois-native James Mac Inerney from the hit Netflix series Glow Up will be the Pride Parade Grand Marshall, leading the parade from Fitzmaurice place off Main Street.

The parade will march through the town towards the Portlaoise Leisure Centre, which will be hosting a free, family-friendly Community Day. Festival goers will enjoy live bands, circus performers, DJs, drag artists, food stalls, music, face painting, bingo, and special guests performing until 5:00pm.

After the Community Day, the fabulous official afterparty will take place in Kavanaghs on Portlaoise Main Street. The unmissable event (18+) will include performances from Sing Along Social, Paul Ryder, Regina George and Victoria Secret, with DJs spinning music all night.

Doors open at 9:00pm. A few tickets are still available and can be purchased here.