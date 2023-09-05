Married At First Sight UK casts first-ever trans contestant

Married At First Sight UK has unveiled the cast of its upcoming season, which includes the show’s first-ever trans contestant. 29-year-old Ella is set to make history on the hugely popular Channel 4 reality TV series as she prepares to walk down the aisle and exchange vows with a total stranger.

Hailing from Weston-Super-Mare, the clinical consultant is described as a “blonde bombshell with a sense of humour and heart of gold”. She lives with her Nan and says they are “the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life”.

Regarding becoming the first-ever trans contestant on Married At First Sight, Ella said: “This experiment is so much more than just me getting married…I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned.”

In a promotional video on social media, she added: “I deserve love because I’ve gone through a lot as a person, and I feel like I deserve to be happy with someone that loves me for me and accepts me, because I’m fabulous!”

She joins seven other brides, Tasha, Shona, Rosaline, Porsha, Peggy, Laura and Jay, who will each be matched up with one of eight grooms, Thomas, Terence, Paul, Nathaniel, Luke, Georges, Brad and Arthur. The contestants will be paired off by experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas and will wed before heading off on honeymoons and moving in together.

Each week, all of the couples will catch up over dinner and check in with their matchmakers to assess their progress. With 36 episodes, this will be the biggest-ever Married At First Sight UK run yet.

Casting an openly trans contestant is the latest move from the reality TV show towards becoming more diverse and inclusive. In 2021, Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee made history as the series’ first-ever gay couple; however, they later split despite having shared plans for a “real wedding”.

While no official release date has been unveiled, Channel 4 posted a short clip teasing the “explosive” and “incredible” eighth season, and fans are speculating that it may drop later in September.