19 amazing Irish LGBTQ+ charities that deserve your support

Charities form a vital part of the LGBTQ+ community; from fighting for equality rights to providing sexual and mental health services to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and much more.

Today, September 5, marks International Day of Charity, and with Ireland listed among the most charitable countries in the world, it’s no surprise we have such a vibrant and strong network of LGBTQ+ organisations.

So if you want to dig deep and do your bit for a worthy LGBTQ+ cause today, we’ve picked 19 of the top charities doing incredible work within our community.

Health

Gay Health Network

Gay Health Network (GHN) is a registered charity and network of groups, agencies and individuals. Founded in 1994, it’s the longest and only continuous group advocating for and providing HIV and sexual health promotion to all gbMSM (men who have sex with men, gay men, bisexual men, trans men and male sex workers).

Since 2011 GHN has worked in partnership with the HSE on the Man2Man programme, the first-ever National HIV Prevention and Sexual Health Awareness Programme for gbMSM in Ireland. GHN has also led research and other campaigns over the 26 years.

GOSHH

GOSHH – Gender Orientation Sexual Health HIV is located in Limerick City, aiming to create an environment where the mental, emotional, physical and social well-being of everyone is promoted and sexual rights are respected, protected and fulfilled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOSHH Ireland (@goshh.ie)

HIV Ireland

HIV Ireland contributes towards a significant reduction in the incidence and prevalence of HIV in Ireland and towards the realisation of an AIDS-free generation by advocating for individuals living with HIV, preventing new HIV infections and combating HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

Through the MPOWER programme, HIV Ireland provides peer-driven community-level interventions that aim to achieve a reduction in the acquisition of HIV and STIs and an overall improvement of sexual health and well-being among gbMSM.

spunout

Established in 2005, spunout’s vision is to help create an Ireland where young people aged between 16 and 25 are empowered with the information they need to live active, happy and healthy lives.

The website aims to educate and inform readers about the importance of holistic well-being and how good health can be maintained, both physically and mentally.

Local services

Amach LGBT

AMACH! LGBT Galway represents and advocates on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in Galway city and county. It provides awareness, educational and training events and workshops, and endeavours to support and promote a socially inclusive society.

It holds support groups, drop-ins and activities where you can meet new friends, get information and chill with like-minded people.

Gay Project

Run out of the South Parish Community Centre in Cork, the mission of the Gay Project is to ensure that gay, bisexual, trans and queer men are enabled to participate fully in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural, political and artistic life.

LINC

Based in Cork, LINC is the only community development organisation working exclusively with lesbian and bisexual women in the Republic of Ireland. Through the LINC Resource Centre, the organisation has completed a comprehensive outreach training and development programme.

It also actively engages with various representative groups in the community, including the young women’s group, the lesbian parents’ group (founded to support the parents of lesbian and bisexual women) and the older lesbian group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINC (@linc_ireland)

Outcomers

Outcomers is a social and befriending support group for LGBTQ+ people. Its drop-in centre provides a safe, social and relaxed environment for the LGBTQ+ community and is located in the centre of Dundalk town.

It has been open since 1997 and offers some light refreshments and chats. Free LGBTQ+ literature is also available.

Outhouse

Outhouse, Dublin’s LGBTQ+ community centre, provides a safe space that facilitates and encourages the growth of services and support to LGBTQ+ communities.

As well as a café, library and meeting spaces, the centre hosts a vast range of weekly events, including meet-ups and support services.

Rainbow Project

The Rainbow Project is a health organisation that works to improve the physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people and their families in Northern Ireland.

It is the foremost LGBTQ+ organisation in Northern Ireland and has two centres: one in Belfast city centre and the other in Derry.

National supports

Belong To

Belong To Youth Services is the national organisation supporting LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland. Since 2003, it has worked with young people between 14 and 23 years to create a world where they are equal, safe and valued in the diversity of their identities and experiences.

It also advocates and campaigns on behalf of young LGBTQ+ people and offers a specialised youth service with a focus on mental and sexual health, alongside drug and alcohol support. It responds to the needs of LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland and helps them thrive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belong To (@belongtoyouthservices)

Greenbow LGBT Society of Ireland

Greenbow is a non-profit organisation run for the benefit of all deaf/hard of hearing LGBTQ+ adults all over Ireland. It organises monthly events, educational workshops and other services.

Dublin Lesbian Line

Dublin Lesbian Line (DLL) is a confidential support service operated by a group of enthusiastic female-identified LGBTQ+ volunteers. DLL is dedicated to providing excellent telephone and online support to the LGBTQ+ community.

Don’t be fooled by the name, however, as DLL offers support to people all over Ireland with many problems, issues and concerns.

LGBT Ireland

LGBT Ireland is a national organisation underpinned by localised knowledge and responses. Together with its network members, it provides support, training and advocacy which aims to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people across Ireland.

LGBTQI Pavee

LGBTQI Pavee looks to unite those of any age and gender who identify as being LGBTQ+, especially within the Travelling and Roma community, by providing support for those questioning their sexuality.

ShoutOut

ShoutOut is a registered charity committed to improving life for LGBTQ+ people by sharing personal stories and running educational programmes.

Since 2012 volunteers have been delivering workshops in secondary schools across the island of Ireland tackling LGBTQ+ bullying. To date, they have completed over 2,250 student workshops, directly reaching over 67,500 students.

Small Trans Library

As well as hosting a lending library of over 400 LGBTQ+ books, the Small Trans Library maintains a mutual aid fund for trans people who are out of work or struggling.

You can read more about accessing the fund or donating to it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Small Trans Library Dublin (@translibdub)

The Switchboard LGBTQIA Support and Resource

Switchboard provides a confidential telephone support service. The friendly, trained volunteers provide a safe space where listening, support, information and signposting are provided to all callers in a non-directive or judgmental way.

Youth Work Ireland

Youth Work Ireland and its Member Youth Services provide direct youth work support and services to LGBTQ+ young people who either identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender or are questioning their sexuality.

Their clubs, projects and youth groups provide young LGBTQ+ people with a safe space to hang out with their peers in a safe environment where they can meet, relax, talk, listen to music, and participate in games and organised social and educational activities, supported by trained and professional youth practitioners.

But the list doesn’t end with 19 organisations. Across the country, there are countless organisations that deserve your support, including yours truly, GCN.

GCN (Gay Community News)

How could we do a list of Irish LGBTQ+ charities and not remind our valued readers that GCN is also a registered charity?

Founded in 1988, GCN is Ireland’s free national LGBTQ+ media, managed by Ireland’s oldest LGBTQ+ NGO, the NXF (National LGBT Federation).

As well as publishing GCN, the NXF oversees the Irish Queer Archive (IQA) along with IQA and GCN founder Tonie Walsh.

The NXF also hosts the GALAS, Ireland’s only award ceremony dedicated to recognising and acknowledging the contribution of individuals, companies and organisations to the LGBTQ+ community.

So with a bumper list of amazing charities to choose from, the only question now is how much can you afford to give this International Day of Charity?