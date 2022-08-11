Laois to host historic first-ever Pride parade

The Midlands LGBT+ Project has confirmed that this September, Laois will host its first-ever Pride parade. The historic event will take place on Saturday, September 17 in Portlaoise, rounding off a week of fabulous queer celebrations.

Following the family-friendly march, there will be a free full-day festival with an array of drag talent, music from Sparkle Band, and much more. For those looking to carry the festivities on into the night, a vibrant afterparty featuring Paul Ryder and an incredible team of Queens will be taking place in Kavanagh’s. Keep your eyes peeled for ticket details coming soon!

Save the date! Something exciting is coming…. The first ever Laois Pride is happening in Portlaoise on 17th September! Mark the calendar! All ages are welcome.#Pride2022 #Pride #LGBT #laois #portlaoise #laoispride pic.twitter.com/vG0V2HXgKj — Midlands LGBT+ Project (@MidlandsLgbt) July 5, 2022

Speaking to GCN, Christina Fitzharris, coordinator for Midlands LGBT+ Project, said that the first-ever Laois Pride will be a “momentous occasion”.

“With the rise in local smaller Prides across the island, there are very few counties in Ireland which are yet to have a Pride festival so we are delighted to be able to make this a reality this year. The team at Midlands LGBT+ Project and the Laois Pride Committee have worked tirelessly for months to ensure it will be a day to remember,” she said.

“Through Midlands LGBT+ Project, Laois has a very active LGBT+ Community from monthly LGBT+ book clubs, an over 50’s group, social groups and sporting clubs so it is incredibly important for them to see a pride festival happening in their county town but potentially even more important for those who are not part of our groups or have the support network that others do.

“We have had over 250 calls and emails so far this year in our small area in the Midlands for help and support from LGBT+ people, many who are not out and for them to be able to see our shop windows proudly boasting rainbows, our community out in force and hundreds of people marching locally will make a huge difference to many lives.”

She added that the inclusive spirit of the county has been highlighted since announcing the news of Laois Pride, “with local businesses, politicians and people getting in touch on a daily basis asking how they can lend their support.”

In a bumper year for new Pride events across the country, Laois is another welcome addition to the calendar.