We’re halfway through May, and we can barely keep up with all of the incredible LGBTQ+ events happening across Ireland ahead of Pride season.

From speed dating to queer literary festivals and LGBTQ+ markets, if you’re looking for some queer culture to add to your diary, check out these incredible events happening soon.

Remember That Time? A Musical

May 13-18

Following her hugely successful career in LA, Dubliner Annmarie “Montade” Cullen is debuting her first play at The Outhouse in Dublin on May 13-18. Her one-woman, multi-media musical premiers at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, and to celebrate the musical debut, she’s releasing a new single, ‘Your Ex’, and a moving, ballet-themed music video.

RTÉ Concert Orchestra

May 16 and May 24

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra has two upcoming shows in May, including a night of 1950s jazz drawing on influences from Elvis to Ella Fitzgerald on May 16 at the National Concert Hall, and the Four Seasons Explained unique arrangement of 300-year-old sonnets and music at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on May 24.

Come Out and Vote Campaign

May 17

LGBT Ireland is hosting an event to empower our queer community to vote in the upcoming local and European elections. Come discuss the importance of voting, sharing stories, and celebrating our community and the diversity that makes us stronger. Registration is free, but essential.

Leith Ross concert

May 17

Leith Ross (they/them) is a singer-songwriter performing in The Button Factory on May 17. Their ‘I’d Have To Think About It’ track has 12 million Spotify streams and their breakout ‘We’ll Never Have Sex’ music video has 1 million views. Tickets are available for €22.00.

Wicklow Pride Rainbow Run

May 18

Following the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia, this fully accessible, vibrant 5km trail promises to be a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the LGBTQ+ community adorned in their most colourful attire. Registration is €10 per participant, with special rates available for families.

Queer Note – Glitter Cabaret

May 18

Shhh! It’s a speakeasy… so tell everyone that the cast of Queer Note is hosting a dazzling cabaret of diversity, empowerment, and entertainment that pushes the boundaries.

Queer Note represents a spectrum of gender identities, sexual orientations, and artistic styles, and each performance is a journey through a kaleidoscope of identities and expressions. From soul-stirring ballads to uproarious comedy sketches, you have to experience this infectious energy and unapologetic authenticity.

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

May 20

As part of the Bealtiaine Festival, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants promises a fantastic literary evening highlighting the work of LGBTQ+ activists and writers in an intergenerational exchange. Happening at Merrion Square Park on May 20 at 6:00pm, activist Sara Phillips will talk with author Jayne A. Quan about the intersection of loss, grief, love and healing through the lens of a body in motion.

Tickets are available from €12.

Gauche Market

May 26

Gauche Market is running their first Summer Market in Wigwam Dublin from 12:00-5:00pm featuring talented artists, small businesses, and a book swap. The whole day is inspired by a sunny holiday in the Mediterranean, with themed cocktails, curated vendors offering everything from jewellery to arts and crafts, homeware, sustainable Summer Fashion, and Tarot Reading!

Queen of Hearts speed dating

May 28

This speed dating event targeted to LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people aged 30-45 is taking place from 7:00-9:30pm. Enjoy three-minute dates with icebreaker cards, where you’ll be matched with other fantastic queer folks. The event is taking place in Richmond restaurant, Portobello, Dublin 2.

Tickets are €33 and all attendees receive a date book, complimentary drink, and automatic raffle entry.

Quitting Together with Pride

May 29

This excellent dialogue about tobacco cessation in the LGBTQ+ community is the perfect event for anyone who wants to quit smoking. Rates of smoking and vaping are high in marginalised groups, and this knowledge exchange event will offer possible paths forward.

Register here for the event from 3:00-4:30pm on Wednesday, May 29.

If you are still looking for some queer events to enjoy during the month of May, this is just a sampling!

There are more dazzling LGBTQ+ events happening in Ireland this month. If you know of more LGBTQ+ events taking place in Ireland that we should include, please get in touch at [email protected].