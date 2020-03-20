Mother: Kitchen Disco Mix, Mother merch and a message from us to you

In recent times, our LGBT+ family has seen many of the groups that join us and bring us together in celebration make big changes for the good of the community. Mother club is no different.

But while we can’t be together in the club, we can be together in spirit and in solidarity – so we’re launching Kitchen Disco Mixes to keep you dancing safely at home, and some Mother tees to help you look the part.

Mother co-founder and promoter, Cormac Cashman, shared, “We want to keep spirits up, keep people home and keep people dancing. We’re all in this together and thats how we’ll get through it, together. We are family.”

MOTHER TEES

Like many others in the arts sector we’re under extreme pressure to make ends meet at the moment. Mother has spent a decade financially supporting Ireland’s national LGBT+ press in Ireland – GCN. The partnership is a key element of GCN’s continued success as it is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model.

So we’re making our Mother tees available to purchase! As with our events, 50% of profits from our merch will be going straight to help fund GCN. Support your local business and look great doing it.

You can buy the tees here.

MOTHER KITCHEN DISCO MIX

Every Saturday at 8pm we’ll release a new Kitchen Disco Mix to keep the spirit alive, and you don’t even have to leave your house! We’ve also compiled TONS of mixes from the Mother DJs and some of our regular guests, so check it out.

You can find the Kitchen Disco Mixes right here.

PRIDE BLOCK PARTY TICKET GIVE AWAY

Once the mix is playing, how about winning a pair of Pride Block Party tickets? We’ll pick our fave dance moves from the ones you’ll be showing off in your kitchen. Upload them to your Insta stories and tag us @MotherDublin for a chance to win ’em!

We’re facing an uncertain future, but together we’ll get through it. Stay home, stay strong and stay safe.

Big Love