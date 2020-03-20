Dazzling digital queer events are on the rise to help keep the community connected and dancing

As LGBT+ spaces must close their doors amidst growing concerns over COVID-19, digital queer events are on the rise and here are some of the best ones happening.

The global pandemic has altered everyday life due to the public being advised to stay indoors and maintain a practice of social distance. Though people may feel isolated and apart during this time, numerous digital queer events are being organised online to bring together the community.

From a queer circus to groovy disco tunes, people are finding new ways to bridge the gap through social media platforms. There is a wide variety of digital queer events so everyone can get involved and feel connected while apart.

Queer Circus

Come one, come all, for the show of a lifetime, the Queer Circus will be making its way online. Kings, queens, aerialists, clowns, magicians, burlesque, singers, contortionists, musicians, and miscellaneous weirdos are gathering on Skype this Saturday to put on a jaw-dropping spectacle. This digital queer event is like no other, bringing together the talents of Martina Marraccino, Gabe Gabriel, Alexandro Rox, Ba’al Brassica, Leo Bruslavtsev, and Christina Jackson.

At 9:30pm on Saturday, tune into Skype to catch @QueerCircusMN.

Queerona

Drag queen and founder of I’m Baby, Nara Hope, was among those who set up Queerona, a new Instagram initiative connecting queer artists. It utilises the online platform as a way for artists to put on shows and find helpful tutorials. On the page, it states, “Corona has meant that many gigs have been cancelled, leaving queer performers out of pocket. You will be able to access performances and tutorials from Queer artists around the world.”

With a national lockdown in effect, many drag artists are facing precarious situations and Queerona presents an exciting way to continue supporting fabulous performers.

Digital Drag Show

America’s Drag Supermonster, Biqtch Puddiń, and producer, will be hosting the first ever Digital Drag: An Online Drag Show tonight at 7pm over on Twitch. This exciting digital queer event will bring together phenomenal drag artists such as Alaska Thunderfuck, Juno Birch, and Vander Von Odd.

Megna wrote on Instagram, “Stuck at home? Us too! This is a confusing time for drag entertainers and audience, but we are finding creative new ways to navigate it.”

Kitchen Quarantine

Whether you are stuck indoors by yourself or with someone special, take this time to treat yourself and have a delicious cooking session. On Sunday, Michelin-Star Chef Massimo Bottura announced that he would be launching cooking tutorials on his Instagram. So far, he has taught his followers how to make a tasty veggie Thai curry, a “bollito” salad with a boiled-meats base, and his signature tortellini bathed in a creamy parmesan sauce.

So why not take your own digital queer event to the next level and pack it with delicious treats.

Mother Kitchen Disco Mix and Merch

And if you are going to be cooking up a storm in the kitchen, the incredible team over at Mother provides the best tunes in their weekly Kitchen Disco Mix. Every Saturday at 8 pm, a new mix will drop with numerous fun hits to keep the community dancing and smiling. Not only that, but everyone’s favourite club night now has official merch.

On the Facebook page, the Mother team wrote, “We’re facing an uncertain future, but together we’ll get through it. Stay home, stay strong and stay safe.”

Plus those who share their best kitchen dance moves on their Insta story may be up for a chance to win Pride Block Party tickets, just tag @MotherDublin to be in for a chance to win. So bust out all those moves for a one of a kind digital queer event and have a disco blast.

Mark Kanemura’s Instagram Live dance parties

Anyone looking for some tips and tricks on perfecting their dance moves, head on over to the hilarious Mark Kanemura’s Instagram. He is inviting people to join in on Live dance parties through his Insta story. The sensational dancer who always has a wig on hand will be giving thrilling lessons for your nerves.

Covideo Parties

We've a winner …. 🥁🥁🥁🥁 HOOK

Follow #CovideoParty and join me on insta after

Today's dress up theme is Pirate or Peter Pan.

Get creative and send in the pictures of your snacks, your costumes and you. And let's have a class time isolating together. @NetflixUK 9pm RT pic.twitter.com/KCLW4JbO9w — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) March 20, 2020

Irish comedian Alison Spittle has launched an exciting new digital event where people can watch movies collectively and share their thoughts over on Twitter. Under the hashtag, Covideo Parties, people decide what film to watch through a poll, click play at 9pm, share jocks, snack ideas, and even their costumes.

Then head on over to Instagram for a live chat about the movie. Speaking to the Irish Times, Spittle said, “I came up with it because I was bored out of my mind, and some gigs that I had planned were understandably cancelled because of coronavirus. It was a way to amuse myself, keep in touch with friends. Thursday was manic after Leo Varadkar made that statement. I just asked does ‘anybody want to watch a movie with me?’”

Five Films For Freedom

The world’s largest LGBT+ digital film campaign has officially kicked off and will be running until March 29. This year’s lineup includes Irish LGBT+ film, 134, and many other compelling stories about queer identities around the world. Each movie is available on the British Council’s YouTube Arts channel.

Quarantini LGBT+ book and film club

Gay historian Dr Eric Cervini has launched an online LGBT+ book and film club where each day he will assign a chapter or part of a docuseries. He said, “I hope some of the things that I assign each and every day give us some hope, and remind us that we need to stay vigilant. We’ve been scapegoated by those in power for way too long, especially by those who are feeling like they’re failing, especially like those who are failing today in allowing this crisis to happen in the first place. I think sticking together, looking at stories from the past, is more important than ever.”

The first assignment was How to Survive a Plague, a 2012 documentary about the efforts of ACT UP and other groups in the early days of the AIDS crisis. Cervini further stated, “I figure this is the perfect opportunity to be looking backward, where we can take a moment, re-evaluate who we are as a community, and where we’ve come from.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, this is the perfect time to research queer history through this digital event and further connect with stories from the LGBT+ community.

Drag bingo and trivia

Following the shutdown of many LGBT+ spaces amid COVID-19, numerous places are taking their queer events into the digital space. Miami’s famous Hotel Gaythering has taken their drag bingo and trivia nights over to Instagram, where the performers are keeping the show going.

Community member Aaron Bos Lun said, “The Gathering has been the foundation of the LGBT community in Miami Beach and in the coronavirus outbreak they have taken the weekly event digital to re-connect us with our friends and community. The trivia provides light fun but also a sense of connectedness that we are in this together.”

Drag Queen Karaoke: Quarantine Edition

Join the Flip Phone Drag queens and sing from your living room. On Saturday at 9:30 pm, the show will be kicking off with a heap of songs to choose from.

Social Distancing Dance Church

Where the DJ is the minister, the music is the sermon, and the dancers are the congregation, Dance Church brings a transcendent experience to the online space. Their live stream will be running at Sunday, 11am.

Over on Facebook, they posted, “This is about dancing and connecting — spread the word and share the link. Let’s get the whole world dancing.”

Stay Home and Make Art

For a more relaxed digital queer event, artist Amy Rice has uploaded free pieces to download for fun and creative colouring sessions. The art is unique and gives plenty of room for creative freedom. So why not get together a group of friends over video chat and see what you can make.

If you would like to find out more digital queer events, there is a handy Facebook page titled Virtual Social Events – Flatten the Curve.