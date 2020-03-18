Irish drag artists amongst those putting shows online as nightlife spaces close due to coronavirus

Drag artists across the world are showing their determination and innovative spirit as they find new ways to perform amidst coronavirus concerns closing public facilities.
Online platforms are currently a lifeline for people during this time of ‘social distancing’, as they can maintain close connections and even enjoy fabulous virtual dance parties. The stunning team over at Mother are providing great Kitchen Disco mixes to get everyone in the dancing spirit. Now drag artists have channeled their creativity into this medium to bring loving fans a one-of-a-kind show.
In Ireland, drag queen Nara Hope is one of those who have set up Queerona Time – a Drag Stream to bring together queer artists as a way of offering helpful tutorials and keeping the show going. They write, “Corona has meant that many gigs have been cancelled, leaving queer performers out of pocket. You will be able to access performances and tutorials from Queer artists around the world.”
View this post on Instagram
It's Queerona time 🎉 . Corona has meant that many gigs have been cancelled, leaving queer performers out of pocket. You will be able to access to performances and tutorials from Queer artists around the world 🌏 . ALL proceeds go to the queer artists taking part. What’s not to love? 💕 . message us to get your photographs/videos on our platform 📨 #Drag #DragQueen #dragking #afabqueen #LGBT #Dragrace #dragmakeup #DragPerformer #DragArtist #extravaganza #DragQueensOfInstagram #InternationalDrag #rupaulsdragrace #dragrace #heyqween #instagay #gay #december #babyqueen #stunning #ireland #babyqueens #pablovittar #dublin #worldwide #supportlocalartists #corona #covid_19
America’s Next Drag Supermonster, Biqtch Puddiń, and producer, Megna, have concocted a devilish delight over on Twitch. They will be hosting the first ever Digital Drag: An Online Drag Show this Friday at 7pm. It is a great way for artists to deliver jaw dropping performances and bring queer magic to a large audience.
On Instagram, Puddiń wrote, “Join us live Friday March 20th at 7pm PST/10pm EST only at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin for the world’s first Digital Drag Show! Presented by @biqtchpuddin and @videodisease. Featuring the talents of @theonlyalaska5000, @harajukubk, @junobirch, @vandervonodd, @tenderoni88, @kat.sass & more! DJ sėt by @djmateosegade 💕🦇 Hope y’all join įn on the fun but know when it comes to dåy øf shøw we do ask for a 10$ donation (anything you can give) to help us run this show and pay for this incredible lineup of talent.”
View this post on Instagram
#DIGITALDRAGSHOW 👾 Join us live Friday March 20th at 7pm PST/10pm EST only at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin for the world’s first Digital Drag Show! Presented by @biqtchpuddin and @videodisease. Featuring the talents of @theonlyalaska5000, @harajukubk, @junobirch, @vandervonodd, @tenderoni88, @kat.sass & more! DJ sėt by @djmateosegade 💕🦇 Hope y’all join įn on the fun but know when it comes to dåy øf shøw we do ask for a 10$ donation (anything you can give) to help us run this show and pay for this incredible lineup of talent. Info on how to pay will be provided dåy of shøw. Tips will also be on screen for each performer via their PayPal/Venmo links. Spread the word and see ya on the 20th!
Megna posted, “Stuck at home? Us too! This is a confusing time for drag entertainers and audience, but we are finding creative new ways to navigate it.”
View this post on Instagram
Stuck at home? Us too! This is a confusing time for drag entertainers and audiences, but we are finding creative new ways to navigate it. Join us live Friday March 20th at 7pm PST/10pm EST only at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin for the world’s first Digital Drag Show! Presented by @biqtchpuddin and @videodisease THANKS TO @djmateosegade @theonlyalaska5000 @rockmsakura @vandervonodd @landoncider @louisiannapurchase @abhora_dotcom @felonydodger @pinchequeen @biblegirl666 @thekandymuse @xunamimuse @harajukubk @astrudaurelia @laurelcharleston @laveaucontraire @tenderoni88 @kat.sass @kiaratheonlyaeon @cliteatswood @moi.moi.moi @charliedc4 @siri_ew @tito.so.to @floridamaniac @nicki_jizz @syzygydrag @crayolathequeen @junobirch @pythia.queen
Freelance artists such as drag queens and kings have been greatly impacted by the lockdown placed upon nightlife venues following growing concerns over the coronavirus. Employment has become a constant worry, yet they are not giving up that easily.
Self-appointed #QuarantineQueen, Shangela, is turning the party up with coronavirus-themed raps over on TikTok. On Instagram, she posted, “I created this for y’all. While being mostly 6 ft apart. Make safe choices. Luv y’all.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m officially a Quarantine ‘Rona Remix Rapper (inspired by @iamcardib & @imarkkeyz) Tag a friend who needs a laugh tonite. @joelapuss & I created this for y’all. While being mostly 6 ft apart. Make safe choices. Luv y’all ❤️ #CoronaRapper #QuarantineQueen #TipYourLocalQueensOnline
Drag artists are bringing the LGBT+ community together through social media amidst the isolating effect of coronavirus. It shows the indomitable spirit of both the performers and queer nightlife. Throughout this time of isolation and ‘social distancing’, everyone can still find a way to come together and dance.
