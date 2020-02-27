Alaska calls out RuPaul's Drag Race for lack of representing trans drag artists

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 shared a heartfelt and important message to trans drag artists during the Queerties Award ceremony.

As Alaska, along with co-host Willam Belli, accepted the Best Podcast award for Race Chaser, she voiced her hopes for seeing a trans drag queen starring on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In front of a cheering crowd, she said, “It is my grown-up Christmas wish with this award that hopefully, we can review one day an episode with some more trans girls who are fucking amazing.”

When the two queens accepted the award, they voiced their support to see trans inclusion in mainstream drag competitions. Alaska and Willam listed the names of the trans contestants who have made herstory in Drag Race, including Carmen Carrera, Monica Beverly-Hillz, Peppermint, Sonique, Gia Gunn, and Jiggly Caliente.

Alaska said, “We see you, we love you, we fucking value you so much. And anyone who has done drag a day in their life knows that we would not be fucking here without the contributions of trans drag artists.”

Drag Race alumni have been making a strong push for trans inclusion into the hit show, criticising the lack of representation. Under the hashtag All Drag Is Valid, Detox tweeted, “Enough with the feigned inclusivity. Time to start putting your money where your mouth is.”

Queer artist Aja has also spoken out against the absence of trans drag artists on the show. They said, “Denying trans women the ‘highest’ platform of drag (which was pioneered by them) is wrong and we all know it. Remember not all work spaces are trans-friendly, and drag is the main income of many trans ppl.”

In the name of capitalism and emmys. Most of the queens on RPDR come from the legacy and inspiration of trans drag performers. That shouldn’t be erased. It should be celebrated. Drag has never just been a “guy dressed as a girl”. It’s always been so much more. — AJA (@ajaqueen) January 26, 2020

Aja further added, “Denying trans woman of making their coins, showing their art in the name of capitalism and Emmys. Most of the queens on RPDR come from the legacy and inspiration of trans drag performers. That shouldn’t be erased. It should be celebrated. Drag has never just been a “guy dressed as a girl”. It’s always been so much more.”

On Friday, February 28, the first episode of RuPual’s Drag Race Season 12 will premiere, however, there has been widespread backlash to the absence of trans drag artists. RuPaul has previously been criticised for her reasoning behind this, in which she said, “If a female were to do drag, it loses the irony.”

In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we've ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change. pic.twitter.com/0jsyt6MRvO — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 5, 2018

Through the platform provided by the Queerties Award, Willam and Alaska acknowledge the amazing work of trans drag artists throughout RuPaul’s Drag Race Herstory and made their demand to see further inclusion as a way to celebrate the diversity of the artform. It sends a powerful and crucial message that the work of trans drag artists are supported and valued within the community.