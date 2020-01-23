The Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 have been Ruvealed

The cast of Drag Race season 12 queens has been ruvealed on Twitter and we're shook. Who do you think should snatch the crown?

Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12

After the wild ride that was Drag Race UK, the original US version of the show is back, back, back again, with the announcement of the season 12 queens!

Brita Filter

Brita Filter is already a favourite amongst drag fanatics. Brita is immediately recognisable to anyone familiar with the New York drag scene, having won the prestigious NYC Entertainer of the Year Award.

Widow Von’Du

Widow Von’Du   is a self-styled avant-garde rapper, who pals around with past contestants like Scarlet Envy, Willam and Aquaria.

Jackie Cox

Jackie Cox is a queen known for he cosplay and is one to watch in the Snatch Game!

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet is a performance queen with a parent background. A self-described oddball Heidi says her sense of humour is a little different than most. 

GiGi Goode

GiGi Goode  is a “Scandinavian fashion illustration come to life” who is very active on Instagram boasting an insane 36K followers at the time of the announcement.

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall is a queen who loves her glam, often seen sporting elegant dresses and crystals to boot!

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll, much like GiGi, has quite a large following on Instagram and is known for her high-fashion looks and mesmerising stage presence.

Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd is the Missouri-based host of Get Dusted, a drag night held monthly in The Outland Ballroom. A diverse queen, she can do both comedy and looks.

Aiden Zhane

Aiden Zhane has some amazing looks and describes her drag style as “the love-child of Judge Doom from Roger Rabbit and the alien from the movie Species.

Sherry Pie

Sherry Pie is a proud HIV/AIDS activist who has campaigned for awareness of the virus for years. She is both glamorous and campy, or as she likes to say “glampy”.

Dahlia Sin

Dahlia Sin, is the drag daughter of Drag Race alumn Aja.  Dahlia is a look queen who is inspired by Rhianna and also has a large following on Instagram.

Rock M. Sakura

Rock M. Sakura is a self-described “cartoon queen” who takes inspiration from anime and manga when creating her looks.

Jan (Sport)

Jan Sport is a New York-based performer and member of the drag trio Stephanie’s Child, however, on the show she will be going as “Jan” so as not to get in trouble over copyright issues. She says this minor change is perfectly fine though as she also loves Jan Brady from The Brady Bunch. 

Reddit actually managed to predict all but two of the Drag Race season 12 girls by checking the social media upload dates of well-known queens from across America. The only two that were not predicted were Heidi N Closet and Aiden Zhane. 

Watch the girls strut their stuff below and tell us in the comments who your fave is!

