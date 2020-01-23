The Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 have been Ruvealed

After the wild ride that was Drag Race UK, the original US version of the show is back, back, back again, with the announcement of the season 12 queens!
Brita Filter
Brita Filter is already a favourite amongst drag fanatics. Brita is immediately recognisable to anyone familiar with the New York drag scene, having won the prestigious NYC Entertainer of the Year Award.
Widow Von’Du
Widow Von’Du is a self-styled avant-garde rapper, who pals around with past contestants like Scarlet Envy, Willam and Aquaria.
View this post on Instagram
Taking New Year, New Me to a whole new level!!!! The last 10 years was amazing!!! Here’s to 10 more!!! Happy New Year Thank you to @davidelaffe for the amazing photo and to @candicemariekc for the costume . . . . . . . . #newyearnewme #2020 #newme #thick #instagram #instagay #marystv #maryskc #servinglooks #losangeles #kansascity #plussizefashion #plussizemodel #plussize #blackgirlmagic #welovequeens #livingmybestlife #newweave #juicy #badbitch #drag #dragqueen #dragstagram #gay #gayboy #hastag #widowvondu #gayboyfamous #killingit #love
Jackie Cox
Jackie Cox is a queen known for he cosplay and is one to watch in the Snatch Game!
View this post on Instagram
SURPRISE! I’m feelin Jovani TONIGHT on @bravowwhl !! Catch me on the very special 10 year anniversary special with @bravoandy and a slew of surprise guests including NYC drag royalty @heidithehaux @paigeturnernyc @bdharling @thechelseapiers & @thetinaburner !! My hair by @bobbiepinzdotcom @wigginoutbz ! #nycdrag #dragqueen #bravotv #supportlocalqueens #werrrk #Jovani
Heidi N Closet
Heidi N Closet is a performance queen with a parent background. A self-described oddball Heidi says her sense of humour is a little different than most.
View this post on Instagram
I’𝕞 𝕤𝕠 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕜𝕗𝕦𝕝 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 I 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕖𝕕 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 I 𝕒𝕞 𝕟𝕠𝕨. I𝕥’𝕤 𝕓𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕦𝕖𝕤 𝕥𝕠 𝕓𝕖 𝕒𝕟 𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕫𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕛𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕒𝕟𝕕 I’𝕞 𝕤𝕠 𝕖𝕩𝕔𝕚𝕥𝕖𝕕 𝕥𝕠 𝕤𝕖𝕖 𝕨𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕗𝕦𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕖 𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕤. A𝕝𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕤 𝕡𝕦𝕥 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕓𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕗𝕠𝕠𝕥 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕦𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝕘𝕣𝕠𝕨, 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕦𝕤𝕖 𝕚𝕗 𝕚𝕥 𝕒𝕚𝕟’𝕥 𝕘𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕚𝕥’𝕤 𝕕𝕖𝕒𝕕. . . 🎩: @verucassault @saltywigs . 👗: @morgan.richards.7 . 💎: @jaijaisjewels . 💄: Me! . 📸: @jacobmsimmons . . ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #dragqueen #dancingqueen #instagay #instadrag #gay #gayboy #gaynightlife #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #rpdr #gaybar #dragshow #dragcon #instadailyphoto #instafamous #instafashion #dragqueensofinstagram #instadragqueen #dragjewelry #lgbt #lgbtq #followme #like4like #softandsssupple #funandfestive #blessedandhighlyfavored #bridgethegap #saturday
GiGi Goode
GiGi Goode is a “Scandinavian fashion illustration come to life” who is very active on Instagram boasting an insane 36K followers at the time of the announcement.
Jaida Essence Hall
Jaida Essence Hall is a queen who loves her glam, often seen sporting elegant dresses and crystals to boot!
Nicky Doll
Nicky Doll, much like GiGi, has quite a large following on Instagram and is known for her high-fashion looks and mesmerising stage presence.
Crystal Methyd
Crystal Methyd is the Missouri-based host of Get Dusted, a drag night held monthly in The Outland Ballroom. A diverse queen, she can do both comedy and looks.
Aiden Zhane
Aiden Zhane has some amazing looks and describes her drag style as “the love-child of Judge Doom from Roger Rabbit and the alien from the movie Species.
Sherry Pie
Sherry Pie is a proud HIV/AIDS activist who has campaigned for awareness of the virus for years. She is both glamorous and campy, or as she likes to say “glampy”.
View this post on Instagram
Happy @nycpride !!! Aka WORLD PRIDE!!! I’m so honored and humbled by this community each & everyday, Now who wants some Pie? ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Shot by @isthatjma Hair by @steven_perfidia Feathers by @thefeatherplace Gloves by @wingweftgloves Lashes by @sistermarypatmccooter #nyc #comedyqueen #gaynyc #gay #instagay #nycdrag #dragqueen #nycdragqueen #dragperfection #lewk #sherrypie #beauty #glamour #queen #drag #instabeauty #instaglam #fashion #worldpride #instadrag #celebration #fabulous #worldpride2019 #nycqueens #new #newpost #rainbow #pride #instagay
Dahlia Sin
Dahlia Sin, is the drag daughter of Drag Race alumn Aja. Dahlia is a look queen who is inspired by Rhianna and also has a large following on Instagram.
Rock M. Sakura
Rock M. Sakura is a self-described “cartoon queen” who takes inspiration from anime and manga when creating her looks.
View this post on Instagram
Come celebrate Pride with me at @dirtyhabitsf ! I'm hosting Project RunGAY ExDRAGaganza with @cashmonetdrag on Sunday, June 30th. A portion of the proceeds will go to LYRIC. Click the link in my bio for more info: #HotelZelos #DirtyHabit #TheViceroyUrbanRetreats #ViceroySFpride
Jan (Sport)
Jan Sport is a New York-based performer and member of the drag trio Stephanie’s Child, however, on the show she will be going as “Jan” so as not to get in trouble over copyright issues. She says this minor change is perfectly fine though as she also loves Jan Brady from The Brady Bunch.
View this post on Instagram
Happy PRIDE Month!!! Let’s celebrate the strides that those before us have made to get us to be to the level of freedom we have today, and strive to follow in their footsteps to fight for the rights of those in our community who are getting them taken away. Be prideful, be reverent, be loud! 💇🏼♀️: @baehmbaehmwigs 👗: @aliceandolivia 📸: @conor_mckenzie
Reddit actually managed to predict all but two of the Drag Race season 12 girls by checking the social media upload dates of well-known queens from across America. The only two that were not predicted were Heidi N Closet and Aiden Zhane.
Watch the girls strut their stuff below and tell us in the comments who your fave is!
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
For 30 years GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community. We want to go on providing this community hub in print and online, helping countless individuals across the country, but the revenue from advertising across the media is falling.
GCN needs your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from only €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.