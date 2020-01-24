BeLonG To and GCN will be inviting party candidates to answer questions about issues which matter to the community during a #VoteWithPride Hustings live on Facebook. The discussion is an opportunity for the LGBT+ community to have their voices heard as the questions will address topics relevant to their own experiences.

Across Ireland, people will soon be casting their vote as part of the General Election on February 8th. This will be a deciding factor in the future of the LGBT+ community, as numerous issues, such as LGBT+ parental rights, trans healthcare, and hate crime legislation, still require action. #VoteWithPride is a collaborative digital campaign to discover how each party plans to improve inclusion, safety and equality for queer people.

Team GCN highlight the importance of the upcoming vote, “Our community can be proud to have affected such profound societal change in the past four decades (and more). We have achieved these changes with the power of solidarity and togetherness. Our strength lies in our intersections and our support for all parts of our diverse LGBT+ community. We are at our strongest together. Please use your vote on February 8.”

BeLonG To have released an insightful manifesto on key areas affecting young people, illustrating the need for the full implementation of an LGBT+ Youth Strategy 2018-2020, ensuring schools are safe environments, and developments to the Gender Recognition Act review report. As stated on their Twitter, “We need a government that will support the rights of LGBTI+ youth.”

In the past year, we have witnessed a rise in #hatespeech & hate crime directed at LGBTI+ young people. We need a government that will support the rights of LGBTI+ youth. Use our manifesto when speaking to your local candidates and #VoteWithPride #GE2020 https://t.co/64YeidHKoB pic.twitter.com/927UQ8kPwo — BeLonG To Youth Services (@BeLonG_To) January 23, 2020

BeLonG To share, “On February 8th, your vote in the General Election will be crucial to decide the future for LGBT+ people in Ireland. Despite significant achievements within the past number of years regarding LGBT+ equality and inclusion, there is still so much more to do as we witness a rise in hate speech and hate crime directed at our friends and family members because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Join us on February 4 to hear what candidates have to say about what they are going to do about issues that matter to us as a community. And don’t forget to #VoteWithPride on February 8. Your voice, your vote matter.”

If you would like to get involved, you can submit your questions pre the event by emailing [email protected]

You can also participate through the hashtag #VoteWithPride on the night. Join the conversation at 7pm, February 4, over on the GCN Facebook page and be a part of this informative experience to help everyone vote with pride.