GALAS 2024 nominations open for awards celebrating Ireland's LGBTQ+ community

Following last year’s success, one of the most anticipated events in the Irish queer calendar is set to return. The GALAS, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ awards, will take place on October 5, 2024, and it is now time to submit nominations for who you think should be recognised for their contribution to our wonderful community.

Organised by GCN and the National LGBT Federation (NXF), the GALAS are Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ awards programme and have been running since 2009 – with a pause of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards were established to acknowledge and honour the outstanding contributions that individuals, companies and organisations make to support the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

On October 5 this year, the awards ceremony will be held at one of its previous homes, the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in the Radisson Blue Hotel, where the very first GALAS was held in 2009. The GALAS is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the NXF and GCN, both registered charities working for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland and beyond.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da GALAS Awards (@galasawards)

And now it’s time to have your say and help us find the best candidates for the 2024 GALAS Awards by making nominations, whether it be individuals, companies or organisations, in any of the following categories:

Community Organisation of the Year – paid staff

Community Organisation of the Year – volunteer staff

Volunteer of the Year

Event of the Year

LGBTQ+ Young Trailblazer

Sports Award

Arts & Entertainment

Noel Walsh HIV Activism

LGBTQ+ Ally

Outstanding Company

LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group

Person of the Year.

Fill out this quick form to make your nominations. The deadline to nominate individuals, companies and organisations for the GALAS Award is August 12, at 5pm.