Mother brings fabulous queer Daytime Dance Party to Galway

It’s time to set your calendars and get your dancing shoes! Coming after the Pride Block Party on June 29, Mother, in collaboration with Absolut Vodka, is presenting the Daytime Dance Party on Sunday, August 11, at the Róisín Dubh, one of Galway’s most iconic music venues.

Róisín Dubh has certainly made a name for itself, being one of the best and most notable music and comedy venues in the country. It’s a wonderful spot for bringing up established talent as well as emerging artists on stage for a chance in the spotlight.

Taking over the venue in Galway, the Daytime Dance Party will ensure a marvellous showcase of talent and personality for all, no matter identity, talent or personality. With this event, the Daytime Dance Party will mark its fourth instalment in collaboration with Absolut Vodka, with a wonderful array of performers and DJs.

Coming forth to the daytime, Mother DJs Ghostboy & Rocky T Delgado, along with dazzling Kelly-Anne Byrne will be joined by a number of drag sisters and queer dance family to bring a spark of colour and life into the party. On top of that, there will be live performances from personalities such as Shaqira Knightly, Anziety, Blaq Coffeee and Avatar Guille, as well as dancing from the Mother dancers Tanya Doyle, Paul Shego and Peter Toohey.

As a note, this is strictly an 18+ event; upon arrival, guests will be given a complimentary Absolut drink to get the party started. Tickets are on sale now at just €5 here, so there’s no time to dilly or dally!

That’s not all our pals at Mother are up to this summer, as they will be coming in full swing for Electric Picnic on August 16 through 18 for its 20th birthday celebration this year. For a sold-out weekend, the festival will be returning to Stradbally in County Laois and will be bringing incredible artists to the stage, established and up-and-coming alike.

Headliners such as Kylie Minogue, Noah Kahan and Calvin Harris will take the festival by storm throughout the weekend. Pumping music into the festivities with their After Dark party, the Mother DJs Rocky T Delgado, Ruth Kavanagh and Ghost Boy, in accompaniment with special guests Kelly-Anne Byrne, Glamo and Billy Bunzari, will also be there. Feature pop-up performances from Adrakedvre, Annie Queeries, Anziety, Avatar Guille, Donna Fella, Faux Joli, Naomi Diamond, Nokia, the OINK Go-Go Dance crew, Saint Marco, Shaquira Knightly and the Mother dancers will take their places in the spotlight as well.

Even after Kylie Minogue’s performances of topping hits ‘Padam, Padam’ and ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,’ the party’s music will be gracing the night air from 11pm and all the way to 4am every single night- so keep your spirits high and energy even higher! Whether you have made your spot among the many who have taken the ticket list by storm and sell out or hoping to catch the Daytime Dance Party, we will surely be filling the air with music, life and all sorts of spirit… and spirits… to keep the party going!