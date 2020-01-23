Competition: Win tickets to the Holiday World Show

Calling all travel enthusiasts, to celebrate the return of Holiday World Show Dublin, GCN has ten family passes to give away! Holiday World Show Dublin is Ireland’s premier holiday exhibition and is taking place this weekend from January 24 to 26 in the RDS Simmonscourt.

Dublin’s Holiday World Show is the only show where you have the opportunity to meet over 1,000 travel professionals from around the world to help you plan your perfect holiday! Furthermore, with show-only specials and deals that you won’t find anywhere else, this is the perfect opportunity to save some money on your next adventure. This year’s show will host the largest ever Home Holiday Pavilion, the largest ever Visit USA Pavilion and Overseas Property Pavilion.

There will be travel experts coming from over 55 countries across the globe to attend this event including tour operators, travel agents, hotel chains, national tourist organisations, airlines, theme parks, cruise companies, campsites and more. These experts will transform the RDS Simmonscourt into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multicultural activity for the entire weekend.

At the show itself, attendees will not only be given the chance to snap up exclusive show-only deals but will also be able to enter holiday prize draws free of charge. The show will give guests insider knowledge on where to go and how to pay less for their next trip and even allow them to book their holiday on the day, completely hassle-free. Have little ones? Don’t worry! There will be a free children’s entertainment zone to keep them occupied while you enjoy all the event has to offer.

Have little ones? Don’t worry! There will be a free children’s entertainment zone to keep them occupied while you enjoy all the event has to offer.

Whether you’re seeking that once-in-a lifetime trip, planning a well-deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, Holiday World Show is the must-attend event of the year.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, this year’s show is set to be the biggest yet and have given GCN ten family passes to give away. To enter and be in with the chance of winning simply answer the question below!

For more information on the event itself, you can visit their website to find out more.

What city will host Holiday World Show 2020?

Galway

Dublin

Cork