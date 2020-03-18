As we await Disney+ to help us through social distancing, here are some GCN favourites

As we settle in for what’s looking like a long stretch of social distancing and isolation, one of the few things to look forward to is the launch of Disney+ in Ireland next Monday, March 24.

Disney+ brings together the best stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic and will be a home for over 1000 movies, series, Originals and more from the 5 wonderful worlds of Disney+.

In advance of Disney+, we’ve asked Team GCN what their all-time favourite Disney movie is.

Peter: Pinnochio

I love how he blindly gets into all sorts of trouble with a big smile on his face, and Pleasure Island is genuinely scary. Also, when he reunites with his dad, the cat and the goldfish inside the whale, the tear floodgates open every time.

Jade: The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and The Hound is a bit of a forgotten classic but it’s a really heartwarming tale of friendship that will make you laugh and cry… and rip your heart out and put it back together again!

Oisin and Guil: Hercules

Oisin: I would say my favourite Disney film is a tie between Hercules and Lion King. The story of a person carving out their own path and finding a place to call home really resonated with me as a young kid, plus the animation styles are so colourful and vibrant. Meg is one of my favourite characters and her song I won’t say I’m in love has really helped me out at times.

Guil: Hercules was my very first crush. Still not over him.

Lance: 101 Dalmations

My favourite Disney movie as a kid was 101 Dalmations. It was Cruella De Vils crazy car chase at the end that got my adrenaline racing. Many’s a time I tried and failed to replicate it on my Pedal Go-kart tractor.

Marlon: The Lion King

The Lion King because it reminds of me how important the love of a parent is. I know in the movie they touch the father love, but I remember at the time I translated it into the love my mother has for me.

David: The Emperor’s New Groove

The Emperor’s New Groove, the first time I can recall Disney attempting slightly off-kilter humour. It was also a non-musical and focused on pure comedy.

Becca: Lilo & Stitch

I loved Lilo & Stitch because it was the first Disney movie I remember where the characters had more than a couple of defining traits, they were all unique and not 100% good or bad, even the background characters like the social worker called Bubbles haha. Also, I was like 5 when it came out and was obsessed with aliens and space so I loved it!

Lisa and Guil: Mulan

I loved her gender-bending ways and definitely had a crush on her.

Katie: Bedknobs and Broomsticks

I love a good live-action meets animation Disney movie so it was between Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Mary Poppins for me. What tipped it for Bedknobs and Broomsticks is that it probably doesn’t get as much credit as it should for having a brilliant soundtrack, skeleton soldiers and Angela Landsbury as a witch who leads a ghost army to battle.

Stefano and Deirbhile: Tangled

Because she’s trapped in a tower #relatable.

What’s your favourite Disney movie that you are looking forward to rediscovering on Disney+? You can preorder Disney+ now for €59.99 for one year. Offer valid until March 23.