Cork City Libraries removes trans book following transphobic complaint

Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin has been removed for Cork City Libraries after they received a letter from which likened LGBT+ identities to paedophaelia.

Beyond Magenta contains six interviews with trans teenagers detailing their lives and has since been vehemently opposed by anti-trans activists who have called for it to be banned.

Following a letter received by a woman going by the alias Kelly, the libraries took the decision to remove the book and re-process it for “adult/YA lending” which requires an adults consent.

Kelly shared the letter on AltFeed.org.

In the letter, Kelly stated she had concerns about the book being available in the child/teen section of the library.

“You may be aware that the book has sparked international outrage because of some very disturbing passages.

“Alarmingly there is no immediate clarification for young readers that this is illegal and damaging behaviour,” Kelly wrote.

The letter claimed that Beyond Magenta “normalises abuse and even paedophilia”.

“In my view, this book should only be given to a child with parental guidance if at all, to be honest.

“I’m certain many parents would be quite upset if they knew the library is letting children borrow and read this book thinking it must be reviewed by the taxpayer-funded library board and suitable for their children.”

Kelly closed her letter: “I realise raising these issues are often perceived as homophobic which I reject completely.”

In response to Kelly’s complaint, Cork City Libraries responded saying that “all executive librarians in Cork City Libraries were asked to take the book off the shelf.”

“I reviewed a copy of the book this morning and while I welcome publications that provide support for young transgender people, or indeed any marginalised group within society, I appreciate your concerns regarding the references to paedophilia and abuse in one particular section of the book,” an unnamed library official reportedly replied, according to a screenshot shared on Twitter by Kelly.

“Taking this into account and having had a discussion with members of the senior management team in Cork City Libraries this morning, Beyond Magenta will remain off the shelves in the Cork City Library network.”

Speaking to Pink News, Cork City Libraries say they took the action following concerns that the book was available “without any guidance or warning to parents”.

“Taking this concern into account the book remains off the shelves in the children’s section of Cork City Libraries,” a spokesperson said.

“It is being re-processed on our database for adult/YA lending, which requires adult consent on joining.”

“Cork City Libraries support all marginalised groups throughout the city, including the LGBT+ community through programming, training and so on.”

The decision to remove the book has been met with criticism. LGBT Ireland released a statement following the decision by Cork City Libraries which states:

“Censoring this book, containing stories that confront sexual abuse, will only act as a barrier to a deeper understanding of issues experienced by some in the transgender community,” the organisation said.